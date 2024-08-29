Steph Curry Signs 1-Year, $62.6 Million Contract Extension With Golden State Warriors: REPORT

Talk about a payday!

While the Golden State Warriors are going through a bit of a whirlwind when it comes to offseason movement, they made sure to take care of (and lock in) their superstar Steph Curry.

The point guard has inked a one-year, $62.6 million contract extension that will have him remain a Warrior until at least through the 2026-27 campaign, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who was told this information by Curry‘s agent Jeff Austin. (RELATED: ‘He’s Gotta Call Me GOAT’: LeBron James Lays Down Simple Rule To His Son For When They Play Together On Lakers)

Curry’s four-year, $215.4 million deal that he signed back in August 2021 had two years left. He only had the eligibility to get an extension for one year because of the over-38 rule that the NBA has.

Franchises aren’t allowed to offer deals that are four or more seasons long to players who are aged 38 or will hit that number in the middle of their current contract, according to the league’s collective bargaining agreement. It’s meant to keep teams from circumventing the salary cap.

Curry‘s official age-38 campaign will be in the 2026-27 season.