Steve Bannon Asks To Be Released From Prison Pending Appeal

Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon asked Thursday to be released from prison.

In a filing, his attorneys argued that circumstances have changed since the court last issued a ruling ordering him to report to prison. Bannon has been in prison since July serving a four-month sentence for his conviction on contempt of Congress charges, which stem from ignoring a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee.

Last month, Bannon asked full D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals to review his conviction. (RELATED: Former Trump Advisor Steve Bannon Taken Into Custody At Federal Prison)

“Mr. Bannon’s case presents compelling circumstances because of the subsequent developments discussed above—namely the realistic prospect that the D.C. Circuit will grant en banc or issue dissents from denial on the core issue in this case, either of which would demonstrate this case raises substantial issues and that Mr. Bannon should not have to serve his entire sentence before the en banc D.C. Circuit or Supreme Court can hear his case,” the Thursday filing states.

Though he was convicted in 2022, Bannon’s sentence was initially put on hold pending his appeal. When the D.C. Circuit upheld his conviction in May, District Court Judge Carl Nichols, a Trump appointee, granted the government’s motion to require Bannon to serve the sentence.

The Supreme Court declined to put his sentence on hold in late June.

“If the Court does not reimpose bail pending appeal, the Court should alternatively impose a period of supervised release,” Bannon’s filing states.

Bannon said he was “proud” to go to prison before entering in July.

“If this is what it takes the stand up to tyranny, if this what it takes the stand up to the Garland corrupt criminal DOJ, if this is what it takes to stand up to Nancy Pelosi, if this is what it takes to stand up to Joe Biden to Joe Biden, I’m proud to do it,” he said, according to ABC News.

