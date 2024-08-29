Editorial

Rangers’ Travis Jankowski Makes An Outright Unbelievable Robbery Catch That Very Well May Be The Play Of The Year

BALTIMORE, MD - JUNE 28: Travis Jankowski #16 of the Texas Rangers looks on before a baseball game against Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
This is definitely a candidate for play of the year! And it very well may win the award!

Texas Rangers right fielder Travis Jankowski made one hell of a robbery catch against Chicago White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn in the ninth inning of Wednesday night’s game between the two teams. (RELATED: Chicago White Sox Make Remarkable History, And Not In A Good Way)

And we’re talking incredible, ladies and gentlemen, with the leap catch leading the Rangers to a 4-3 victory over the White Sox. It was Texas’ second win of the day after playing a doubleheader makeup game against the worst team in the league earlier in the day.

The Sox had runners on both first and second base when Vaughn popped a pitch off Andrew Chafin. Just replacing left fielder Wyatt Langford for the ninth inning, Jankowski was tracking down the deep drive, and then when it appeared that the ball was going to go over the fence for a home run, he remarkably climbs up the wall to make an absolutely incredible catch with his left arm over the wall.

WATCH:

Even my man in the bullpen couldn’t believe what he was seeing.

In the words of one comment on Twitter: “The White Sox can’t have ANYTHING bro”