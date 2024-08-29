Rangers’ Travis Jankowski Makes An Outright Unbelievable Robbery Catch That Very Well May Be The Play Of The Year

This is definitely a candidate for play of the year! And it very well may win the award!

Texas Rangers right fielder Travis Jankowski made one hell of a robbery catch against Chicago White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn in the ninth inning of Wednesday night’s game between the two teams. (RELATED: Chicago White Sox Make Remarkable History, And Not In A Good Way)

And we’re talking incredible, ladies and gentlemen, with the leap catch leading the Rangers to a 4-3 victory over the White Sox. It was Texas’ second win of the day after playing a doubleheader makeup game against the worst team in the league earlier in the day.

The Sox had runners on both first and second base when Vaughn popped a pitch off Andrew Chafin. Just replacing left fielder Wyatt Langford for the ninth inning, Jankowski was tracking down the deep drive, and then when it appeared that the ball was going to go over the fence for a home run, he remarkably climbs up the wall to make an absolutely incredible catch with his left arm over the wall.

WATCH:

TRAVIS JANKOWSKI TAKES AWAY A WALK-OFF HOME RUN 😲 pic.twitter.com/wM00UjMlC6 — MLB (@MLB) August 29, 2024

Difference in commentary. Andrew Vaughn gets robbed of a game-winning homer by Jankowski. Unreal stuff pic.twitter.com/9zv1eBgqgK — Nabil S. (@Gamecrasher_13) August 29, 2024

Even my man in the bullpen couldn’t believe what he was seeing.

The Travis Jankowski Effect. pic.twitter.com/UKBTOOVpWG — Abby Jones (@_abigaiiiil) August 29, 2024

In the words of one comment on Twitter: “The White Sox can’t have ANYTHING bro”