Hugely Anticipated Movie Remake Crashes And Burns At Box Office, Prompting Hilarious Roast From Original Director

The remake of “The Crow” crashed and burned in the box office in August, prompting the original movie’s director to absolutely rip it apart.

The $50 million remake of the cult classic 1994 horror “The Crow” opened to just $4.6 million its opening weekend, according to Variety. The one person who seems pretty pleased with the massive failure is the original film’s director Alex Proyas, who took to social media to roast the Bill Skarsgård-led flick. And he’s a pretty funny guy.

“I thought the remake was a cynical cash-grab. Not much cash to grab it seems,” Proyas wrote on Facebook after the miserable returns. Proyas’ own film brought in $93 million on a $23 million budget, so he has plenty of grounds for his mockery.

Proyas has apparently long-spoken out about the remake, largely due to the circumstances surrounding his production. Brandon Lee, star of the original, was shot and killed on “The Crow” set when a prop gun malfunctioned. (RELATED: ‘Population 11’ Could Be The Most Bizarre New Comedy Of 2024)

“I really don’t get any joy from seeing negativity about any fellow filmmakers work,” Proyas said in March when the trailer dropped. “And I’m certain the cast and crew really had all good intentions, as we all do on any film. So it pains me to say any more on this topic, but I think the fan’s response speaks volumes. ‘The Crow’ is not just a movie. Brandon Lee died making it, and it was finished as a testament to his lost brilliance and tragic loss. It is his legacy. That’s how it should remain.”

“The Crow” remake co-screenwriter William Schneider defended his work against Proyas, noting that he and his production “found a new way into the story, and we want them both to exist with their own voices, with their own set of fans.” (RELATED: ‘Greedy People’ Trailer Puts You In The Greatest Moral Dilemma, But You’ll Be Surrounded By Stars)

Judging by the box office return, Schneider’s work hasn’t accrued that many fans. Then again, that might change when the movie goes to streaming. I highly recommend someone at Lionsgate ensures that happens before Halloween, or you’ll miss the rush.