‘Devastated’: DC Officer Fatally Shot While Trying To Retrieve Gun, Union Says

A Washington D.C. police officer was shot in the head fatally Wednesday while trying to retrieve a gun, according to the D.C. Police Union.

The D.C. Police Union announced on social media that their colleague, “25-year veteran” Officer Wayne David, died after he was shot while attempting to recover a gun from a storm drain.

Earlier Wednesday, Officers witnessed an individual leap from a suspicious vehicle and discard a firearm into a storm drain before escaping on the back of a motorcycle, Executive Assistant Chief Jeffery Carroll said, the New York Post reported. While police attempted to retrieve the gun from the drain, it discharged and hit David, according to the D.C. Police Union. The officer was hospitalized.

Earlier today, one of our members, a 25-year veteran, was pursuing an armed suspect on foot on the area of Quarles St NE and 295. The suspect discarded his handgun into a storm drain and made good his escape. 1/3 — DC Police Union (@DCPoliceUnion) August 29, 2024

“Unfortunately, even under the care of the amazing doctors and nurses, all life saving efforts failed and the officer has passed. Please send your prayers to his family and coworkers. We are all devastated at this incredible loss,” the D.C. Police Union said.

“Wayne is a true hero to the District of Columbia, and today he gave his life to serve the visitors and the residents here,” Carroll told the press, the New York Post reported. “We will never forget that.” (RELATED: DC Police Officer Shot Near Law Enforcement Station)

Officer Wayne David is escorted by MPD Motors and many of his coworkers as he is transported to the OCME. pic.twitter.com/81MJ61MtEt — DC Police Union (@DCPoliceUnion) August 29, 2024

The ongoing investigation aims to find the individual allegedly responsible for placing the gun in the drain, Carroll said, the New York Post reported. Law enforcement reportedly circulated photos of a male suspect described as having long dreads. He was allegedly last witnessed in a white T-shirt and blue shorts, according to the outlet.

Democratic Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser highlighted the dangers police officers face daily in their duties. “While preliminary information indicates that the gunshot was the result of a tragic accident, this is a horrible reminder of the dangers our officers face every day. We are grateful for their service,” Bowser wrote on X.