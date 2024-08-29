Here’s The Worst Possible Scenario For Kamala’s CNN Interview

Kamala Harris sits down with CNN’s Dana Bash this evening for her first interview stepping up to the Big Leagues.

She could easily crash and burn, but that’s not even the worst that can happen.

So instead of doing a live interview, they’re doing a taped interview with Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. Dana Bash, who has lied for Kamala Harris, is conducting it. Kamala Harris is, in fact, the border czar. pic.twitter.com/21QzBFdBPj — DEL (@delinthecity_) August 28, 2024

The worst case scenario for Harris, enduring feminist that she is, would be for hide behind a man. An old white man bristling with “privilege.” In this, it’s her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who will sit alongside her for tonight’s interview.

It’s a strategic move for the campaign. Bash, even if she wanted to be a real journalist, will struggle to drill down on Harris’ flip-flops when there’s a whole other candidate there to draw her fire.

But the move could backfire — bigly.

Bash could very well try to save Harris from scrutiny by drilling into Walz instead. Harris might avoid bungling any tough questions, but it’ll be Walz who carries the interview.

To childless cat ladies, Harris will look like a hypocrite swooning as she’s saved by a big strong man (yes, these are the same women calling Walz sexy).

But the rest of the level-headed country, she’ll just look like a weakling, a coward, an incompetent woman unfit to sit for a softball interview let alone lead the free world.

And they’ll be right. That’s exactly what Kamala Harris is.