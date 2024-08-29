‘Yellowstone’ Releases The First Photographs For Season Five Part B. They Don’t Disappoint.

Paramount+ shared the official first look photographs of “Yellowstone” season five, part b (S5B) Thursday and boy, do they look good.

The gang’s all back together (except Kevin Costner) in the first look photographs from Taylor Sheridan’s hit cowboy series “Yellowstone,” which returns to Paramount+ on November 10. Top of the ticket are Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser), who are rumored to be taking over the series since Costner completely screwed everyone over and bailed on the whole thing for no reason.

Below (L-R) we see Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) alongside one of my favorite cast members, Mo Brings Plenty, who plays Mo. The men look like they’re surveying their kingdom, possibly hinting at their takeover of the Yellowstone-Dutton Ranch. (RELATED: Someone Is Allegedly Posing As A ‘Yellowstone’ Star And Scamming Old Ladies)

Next up is Rip, with what appears to be Carter (Finn Little), his borderline adopted son. It’s the first time we’ve seen Rip be a father like this and it’s enough to choke ya up.

Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and his on-screen wife Monica (Kelsey Asbille) and son Tate (Brecken Merrill), all of whom look pretty annoyed at everything going on around them. (RELATED: Here Are The Ways ‘Yellowstone’ Could End)

Finally, there’s Jamie (Wes Bentley) flanked by Montana’s fictional political elite. Bentley is an absolute bro at looking like the most repulsive member of the Dutton family, and this image is no different. While one prays Jamie doesn’t take over the ranch in the wake of chaos, I wouldn’t be surprised.