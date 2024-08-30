Shocking Allegations Emerge In Domestic Violence Case Surrounding Nikki Garcia And Artem Chigvintsev

Shocking new allegations have surfaced surrounding the arrest of Nikki Bella’s husband, Artem Chigvintsev, Friday.

The former WWE star broke her silence on Chigvintsev’s arrest by issuing a statement through her representatives.

“This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time,” Garcia’s rep said, according to Us Weekly.

911 audio recordings also obtained by TMZ said Chigvintsev was the person that dialed 911 to request assistance before dialing again to call off the request for help.

The “Dancing With the Stars” alum told the 911 dispatcher he required medical assistance during his first call, according to the records obtained by TMZ. The second call for help allegedly went very differently, the outlet reported.

The recordings have the dispatcher saying that the call “initially came in as requesting medical, but now he is stating he got into an argument with his wife and his wife threw shoes at rp [reporting party],” according to TMZ.

“There is a child on scene. Medical en route,” the dispatcher reportedly went on to say, according to the dispatch recording.

The 911 dispatcher then said, “there’s an active 415 [disturbing the peace] in the background responsible,” according to the recordings obtained by TMZ.

Shortly after Chigvintsev reportedly canceled his request for paramedics, the dispatcher could be heard in the recordings saying, “RP is stating no medical is needed now.”

The audio recordings uncovered the dispatcher noting that a child was at the home, and the wife had the child, according to TMZ. The dispatcher also reportedly said in the recordings that Garcia and Chigvintsev were eventually separated from one another during the call. Police arrived roughly one hour after and observed apparent injuries on the alleged victim, the outlet reported. Chigvintsev was arrested for felony corporal injury against a spouse, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Nikki Bella’s Husband Arrested For Domestic Battery: REPORT)

Chigvintsev was released on $25,000 bail, according to Us Weekly.

This story continues to develop.