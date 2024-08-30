‘Google Is Free’: Dem Guest Tells CNN Hosts It’s No Big Deal Harris Doesn’t List Policies On Website

Former Democratic South Carolina state Rep. Bakari Sellers quipped Friday that ‘Google Is Free’ while defending Vice President Kamala Harris for not having an official policy platform listed on her website.

Since becoming the Democratic presidential nominee, Harris has faced criticism for not releasing an official policy platform on her website and for not sitting for an in-depth interview with the press until Thursday evening. Appearing on “CNN News Central,” Sellers highlighted Harris’ mid-August economic plan after being pressed on the criticism from Republicans over her lack of a policy platform. (RELATED: Harris Fails To Explain Flip-Flops, Says She Has No Regrets About Biden In First Interview)

“If I was being petty and fickle, I would be like Google is free, but since we’re on national TV, I‘ll talk about the fact that she doesn‘t want to raise taxes over individuals who make more than $400,000. She talks about expanding the child tax credit,” Sellers said. “She talks about making sure that individuals have a tax credit for the $25,000 down payment on their first home. She actually talks about a tax credit for those individuals that are building those homes — are building 3 million new homes because she understands that we have a housing crisis in this country.”

“So there is a long list of policies that she talks about day in and day out on the campaign trail that she talked about last night with Dana Bash, that she will continue to talk about, and she will continue to roll out new policies and plans,” Sellers said.

WATCH:

Sellers stated that due to Republicans having a “fundamental inability to deal” with Harris “as a candidate,” they “resort to” highlighting her lack of “policy points.”

“The irony in this whole thing is that there was a drumbeat for Joe Biden to get out of the race, and when Joe Biden got out of the race, the Republican Party, even some of the more seasoned veterans, act as if Kamala Harris is — they have a fundamental inability to deal with her as a candidate,” Sellers continued. “So they resort to things like she doesn‘t have policy points on our website when it‘s very clear what her policies are, she just wrote out a housing plan last week.”

Harris and her running mate Tim Walz sat for their first interview as candidates on Thursday evening with CNN, where host Dana Bash questioned them about their campaign. While Harris was questioned on her flip-flopping on issues like banning fracking and the U.S. southern border crisis, she failed to detail why some policies were reversed as she stated her “values have not changed.”

While unveiling her economic policy proposals during a speech in North Carolina on Aug. 16, Harris faced major pushback from pundits on both sides. Commentators warned that her proposed federal ban on “corporate price gouging” for grocery prices could lead to higher costs and create black markets.

The Harris campaign has yet to release an official policy platform on their website as of Friday.

