‘ER’ Star Betty A. Bridges Dead At 83

Betty A. Bridges, a 40-year veteran in the entertainment industry, died Aug. 27 at the age of 83.

Bridges was the mother of Todd and Jimmy Bridges, who are also heavily immersed in the industry. The famous actress guest-starred on dozens of hit television shows during the course of her career. She died in her son Todd’s home in Phoenix, where she had been in hospice care, according to Deadline.

Bridges’ representative Elizabeth Much confirmed her passing, but no official cause of death has been reported at this time.

Bridges’ four-decade long career in Hollywood included appearances in “Police Woman,” “Good Times,” “ER,” “Hill Street Blues” and “Charlie’s Angels.” She also appeared in “2 Broke Girls.”

The famous actress worked steadily throughout her career and established an impressive catalogue of work.

She demonstrated an exceptionally wide variety of roles which included guest spots in “Wonder Woman,” “Quincy,” “Diff’rent Strokes,” “Dallas” and “Beverly Hills, 90210.”

She also had roles in “Ally McBeal,” “The Practice,” “NYPD Blue” and “Scrubs.”

Bridges also graced the big screen in “A Night at the Roxbury,” “Rooster” and “The Concrete Jungle,” among others.

Her career and family life went full circle in 2000 when Bridges appeared in a short film titled “Building Bridges,” that was written and directed by her sons Todd and Jimmy.

Bridges’ skills spanned well beyond her own personal roles. She was a prominent acting coach and proudly founded Kane Bridge Academy. Her generosity and love of acting resulted in acts of incredible kindness, as the star was known to permit neighborhood children to take classes for free. She frequently assisted children from minority groups to hone in on their skills, according to Deadline.

Her family said Bridges famously taught Nia Long, Tony O’Dell, Sanaa Lathan, Marcus Chong, Shashawnee Hall and sisters Regina and Reina King, according to Deadline.

Bridges is survived by her sons Todd and Jimmy, daughter Verda Bridges Prpich, adopted son Zerondrick Hubbard and her many grandchildren.

News of her passing has left Hollywood reeling, as friends, fans and loved ones take to social media to pay tribute to a fallen star that continues to shine brightly through her incredible contributions to entertainment.