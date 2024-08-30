Two-Time Failed Presidential Candidate To Teach Ivy League Course On ‘How To Run A Political Campaign’

Former Republican New Jersey Governor and failed presidential candidate Chris Christie will teach a course at Yale University on how to run for office, according the description.

Christie, who was governor from 2010 to 2018 and dropped out of the 2016 and 2024 presidential elections, will teach “How to Run a Political Campaign” during the fall 2024 semester, according to the catalog. The course offers one credit for students, is taught once a week and is offered as an elective.

“Political campaigns in the 2020s are becoming more technology dependent, more confusing and difficult from a communications perspective and even more fraught with pitfalls and personal challenges,” the course description reads. “When deciding whether to run for any office all of these issues must be confronted in addition to the core considerations of issue positions, fundraising and the most important question of all: If I do win, what do I want to accomplish and what kind of leader do I want to be?”

Christie, who is a frequent critic of former President Donald Trump, ran for president in 2016 but dropped out of the Republican primary in February of that year after coming in sixth place during the New Hampshire primary. The former governor ran again in the 2024 election cycle, but ended his campaign in January. (RELATED: Yale University President Pledges To Prioritize ‘Diversity’ When Filling High Ranking Roles)

“This course examines all of these issues with direct input from professionals who have confronted all of these issues and more as candidates themselves and the professional practitioners who help them to victory at the local, state and national level,” the course description reads.

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton joined Columbia University in February 2023 as a Professor of Practice at the School of International and Public Affairs and a Presidential Fellow at Columbia Worlds Project.

Yale and Christie did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

