NHL Superstar Johnny Gaudreau And His Brother Pronounced Dead

The Columbus Blue Jackets organization issued a statement confirming the death of beloved forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew.

Gaudreau was just 31 years old. Unconfirmed reports indicate that the hockey star and his brother were killed while biking in Oldmans Township, New Jersey, Thursday night, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

“The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy. Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend,” the team wrote in their statement issued to X, Friday.

Columbus Blue Jackets statement on the passing of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew. pic.twitter.com/V2aFykgKIs — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) August 30, 2024

Gaudreau signed with the team in July 2022 and was the Blue Jackets’ top forward. His passion for hockey and skills on the ice made him a fan-favorite, and he left a mark on the sport in a way that will never be forgotten.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matthew,” the team wrote.

“Johnny played the game with great joy, which was felt by everyone that saw him on the ice. He brought a genuine love for hockey with him everywhere he played, from Boston College to the Calgary Flames to Team USA to the Blue Jackets.”

The Columbus Blue Jackets paid tribute to their fallen star by sharing sweet memories of Gaudreau’s life both on and off the ice.

“He thrilled fans in a way only Johnny Hockey could. The impact he had on our organization and our sport was profound, but pales in comparison to the indelible impression he made on everyone who knew him,” they wrote.

“We will miss him terribly and do everything that we can to support his family and each other through this tragedy,” they said.

The organization asked for prayers as the family grieves this shocking news and very sudden loss.

News of Gaudreau’s death comes just three years after Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks was killed in a fireworks incident. (RELATED: Netflix Star Julian Ortega Tragically Dies At The Beach At Age 41)

The team has reserved further comment for a later date.

