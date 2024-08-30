‘Dictator’ Judge Punishes Elon Musk’s X For Refusing To Comply With ‘Illegal Orders’

A Brazilian Supreme Court Judge threatened Elon Musk’s X with suspension on Thursday, but the social network refused to back down.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered Elon Musk to choose a Brazil-based legal representative for X within 24 hours or the platform would be suspended in the country, Reuters reported.

The nation’s laws reportedly require social media to have a Brazilian-based representative. Judge Moraes said companies that violate Brazil’s law could face suspension for a period of time, according to the outlet. Musk announced the closure of all of X’s Brazil’s offices on Aug. 17, according to Reuters.

X’s “Global Government Affairs” account posted a statement on Thursday alleging that the judge’s directives were “illegal orders to censor his political opponents.” (RELATED: Judge Declines To Dismiss Elon Musk’s Lawsuit Against Leftist Group Media Matter)

Soon, we expect Judge Alexandre de Moraes will order X to be shut down in Brazil – simply because we would not comply with his illegal orders to censor his political opponents. These enemies include a duly elected Senator and a 16-year-old girl, among others. When we attempted… — Global Government Affairs (@GlobalAffairs) August 29, 2024

“When we attempted to defend ourselves in court, Judge de Moraes threatened our Brazilian legal representative with imprisonment,” the account wrote. “Even after she resigned, he froze all her bank accounts.”(RELATED: X Shuts Down Operations In Brazil After Supreme Federal Court Justice Allegedly Threatens Legal Rep With Arrest)

Musk’s company, Starlink Holding, had its financial accounts blocked by Moraes on Thursday, a Brazilian Supreme Court source told Reuters.

Elon Musk stated SpaceX will provide Starlink to Brazilian users for free until the issue is resolved, noting how “remote schools and hospitals” depend on the company’s services.

Many remote schools and hospitals depend on SpaceX’s Starlink! SpaceX will provide Internet service to users in Brazil for free until this matter is resolved, as we cannot receive payment, but don’t want to cut anyone off. https://t.co/BHlPpbsKR6 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 30, 2024

Elon Musk slammed the judge on X as “dictator of Brazil” and swiped at Brazilian President Lula, who said Friday that Musk needs to accept the court’s rulings, according to Reuters.

The tyrant, @Alexandre, is dictator of Brazil. Lula is his lapdog. https://t.co/svONz3iv5S — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 29, 2024

The feud started in April 2024 when a Brazilian court ordered X to block specific Brazilian accounts, according to an April 6 post by X Global Government Affairs. The company argued that the orders did not align with Brazil’s laws, and that Brazilians deserve the right to freedom of speech. Judge Moreas had issued the orders amidst an investigation into alleged misconduct by Jair Bolsonaro, the former president of Brazil, The Guardian reported at the time.

The judge’s orders are the latest example of governments cracking down on tech platforms. In the wake of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov’s arrest and subsequent charges, civil libertarians have expressed concerns over the future of free speech in the digital age.