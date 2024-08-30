‘We Want More Babies!’: Donald Trump Promises To Make IVF Free If He Wins

Donald Trump promised to make in vitro fertilization (IVF) free if he wins a second term Thursday during a campaign stop in Potterville, Michigan.

Trump first revealed that he plans to make the government pay for or mandate that insurance companies cover the cost of IVF in an interview with NBC News.

“I was always for IVF. Right from the beginning. As soon as we heard about it,” Trump told the outlet. “It’s helping women and men and families. But it’s helping women be able to have a baby. Some have great difficulty, and a lot of them have been very happy with the results.”

“We need great children, beautiful children in our country. We actually need them,” Trump continued. “We are going to be, under the Trump administration, we are going to be paying for that treatment. So, we are paying for that treatment.”

Former President Trump tells NBC News that if he’s re-elected, his administration would not only protect access to IVF, but would have either the government or insurance companies cover the cost of it. More: https://t.co/AzV45GBhFd pic.twitter.com/rZZdejDGXX — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 29, 2024

“For all Americans that want it?” the NBC News reporter asked.

“For all Americans that get it, for all Americans that need it. So, we’re going to be paying for that treatment, or we’re gonna be mandating that the insurance company pays,” Trump responded.

Trump publicly announced his new policy proposal when he took the stage at his afternoon rally, declaring that he will make IVF more accessible to American families. (RELATED: Wisconsin Denies RFK Jr.’s Request To Be Removed From The Ballot)

“I’m announcing today in a major statement that under the Trump administration, your government will pay — or your insurance company will be mandated to pay for — all costs associated with IVF treatment,” Trump said as applause broke out from the audience.

“Because we want more babies, to put it very nicely!” the former president exclaimed.

🚨 NEW POLICY ALERT 🚨 “I am announcing today that under the Trump administration, your government will pay for or your insurance company will be mandated to pay for all costs associated with IVF treatment.” “We want more babies!” pic.twitter.com/ZtsGkNUdl6 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 29, 2024

Trump added that he will make major expenses incurred from having newborn babies tax exempt to incentive American parents to have children.

“We’re pro-family, Nobody’s ever said that before. But the IVF treatments are expensive. It’s very hard for many people to do it and to get it,” Trump said.

Trump’s IVF policy proposal faced criticism from pro-life advocates on X.

Lila Rose, the founder and president of anti-abortion group Live Action, criticized the former president for suggesting taxpayer dollars be used to fund what she said are 93% of embryos “frozen indefinitely, miscarried, or aborted.”

“How is this morally different from the contraceptive mandate under Obama?” Rose wrote.

Trump just announced his admin would either pay for IVF with tax dollars or force all insurance companies cover it Only 7% of embryos created via IVF will result in a live birth, the remaining 93% are frozen indefinitely, miscarried, or aborted. Over 1 million human embryos are… — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) August 29, 2024

“If you guys don’t think this is going to hemorrhage voters both from the pro-life movement and those who are against socialized medicine, you’re kidding yourselves,” former NYPD cop John Cardillo wrote on X. “This is leftism.”

So Trump is voting for unrestricted abortions in FL and wants the govt. to pay for IVF. If you guys don’t think this is going to hemorrhage voters both from the pro-life movement and those who are against socialized medicine, you’re kidding yourselves. This is leftism. https://t.co/q8AildJ4hI — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) August 29, 2024

“Trump is now to the left of Harris and more radically arrayed against Catholic teaching on this matter,” Washington Examiner columnist wrote.

Trump is now to the left of Harris and more radically arrayed against Catholic teaching on this matter. https://t.co/NSRxQjVk7u — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) August 29, 2024

Hours after campaigning in battleground Michigan, Trump held a town-hall moderated by former Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard in La Crosse, Wisconsin.