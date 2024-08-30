EXCLUSIVE: Conservative Org Reveals Plan To Stop Obama-Backed ‘Cronies’ From Taking Over State Supreme Courts

A conservative PAC seeking to counter a former Obama administration official’s efforts to elect left-leaning judges to state courts announced its top priorities Friday.

The Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) aims to help conservative judges in six states this fall with a seven-figure ad buy, according to a press release first obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation. The effort has become critical for Republicans in recent years due to efforts led by former President Barack Obama’s Attorney General Eric Holder to use courts to reshape congressional districts, particularly in red states.

“We know that redistricting is no longer a ten-year battle; it is a yearly fight. That is why we must elect more constitutional conservatives in races across the country this year to prevent liberals backed by millions in dark money from overturning conservative-led benches,” said Dee Duncan, president of RLSC, which runs the Judicial Fairness Initiative (JFI). “JFI remains committed to electing conservative judges who will fight to keep justice blind and prevent Eric Holder and Barack Obama’s handpicked cronies from tipping the balance of power in these critical battleground judicial states in 2024.”

The RLSC is focusing on judicial races in Arizona, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, Ohio and Texas.

State supreme courts have become a particular target for Holder’s National Democratic Redistricting Committee (NRDC).

“State Supreme Courts have the power to review and, if necessary, overturn redistricting plans that are unfair or unconstitutional,” the NRDC’s website states. “Having a fair-minded court is vital to upholding democratic principles.”

NRDC views North Carolina’s supreme court as “ideological,” and lists the state as an electoral priority this fall along with Michigan, Montana, Ohio and Texas elections.

NRDC has also teamed up with Planned Parenthood Action Fund to elect judges favorable to abortion and the transgender agenda to state supreme courts, according to a joint press release in May. (RELATED: Planned Parenthood Backs Court Packing, Term Limits For Justices)

“We are in the fight of our lives to protect and restore our fundamental freedoms — and our courts are the front lines,” Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Action Fund, said in the May press release. “Opponents of abortion access, LGBTQ+ equality, and democracy itself are tilting the scales of justice by stacking courts that will carry out their destructive agendas. If this continues, we will surely see more devastating decisions upholding abortion bans, limiting care like IVF, and denying transgender people their dignity. We cannot afford to lose the fight for fair, unbiased courts.”

WATCH:

The RSLC also released a video Friday that will be part of its ad campaign, which says the judicial initiative is the “first line of defense” in a “fight to keep justice blind, not politically motivated.”

“America’s courts are under siege, radical liberals led by Barack Obama and Eric Holder are weaponizing the rule of law, redrawing maps, tipping the scales, and forcing through their agenda,” the narrator in the ad says.

“The battle for our courts is the battle for our future,” the ad concludes.

