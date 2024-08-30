It’s Time For JD Vance To Adopt The Ugliest Cat He Can Find

Donald Trump has made a concerted effort over the past week to appeal to centrist women on abortion. But J.D. Vance can do his part as well.

Ask any Dem-leaning woman what they think of Vance, and you’re likely to get the media brain-chip answer: “He’s weird.”

“He made that awful comment about ‘childless cat ladies.’ He, like, totally hates women.”

Of course, Vance is right about the cat ladies comment, but that hasn’t stopped the media from bludgeoning him with it. There’s only one way out.

I know Vance is a dog guy, but it’s time for him to go down to his local Ohio shelter and adopt the neediest cat he can find. Make a show of it: chat with the shelter volunteers, clean out some kennels, a nice big donation can’t hurt. Come home with the most pathetic looking cat they have —two legs, one eye, no teeth — nothing makes a liberal’s heart melt like a disabled kitty in a wheelchair.

The media will call it a “photo op,” but that won’t stop the cat ladies from swooning.

These are the people who vote on relatability, not policy. They want a leader who they can go to happy hour with, someone who makes them feel all warm and fuzzy inside.

It’s time for Vance to show all of these childless cat ladies that he’s just like them.