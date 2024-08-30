‘I Felt A Little Bad For Her’: JD Vance Says Kamala Harris Did Not Appear ‘Sure-Footed’ About Her Own Policies

Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance said on Friday that he “felt a little bad” for Vice President Kamala Harris since she did not seem to know why she took certain policy positions during her interview with CNN’s Dana Bash.

Harris and her running mate, Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, sat down for her first interview on Thursday night since she launched her presidential campaign on July 21. Vance said on “Fox & Friends” that the vice president did not appear to be “sure-footed” as she discussed her current policy positions.

“If you actually watch what she was saying, the way that she was saying it, it’s clear that she doesn’t have very strong convictions. I actually, even though I’m running against her, I felt a little bad for her because it’s clear that she wasn’t totally sure-footed and she didn’t totally know why she was saying the things that she was saying. She’d been coached to pretend to be a moderate, unfortunately guys, she’s governed as a San Francisco liberal, and because of it, Americans are poorer, our world is more chaotic and our border is wide open,” Vance said.

WATCH:

“I felt a little bad for her”: JD Vance said Kamala Harris did not appear “sure-footed” throughout her CNN interview pic.twitter.com/qdexaceQ6Z — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 30, 2024

Harris has changed many of her policy positions that she initially exposed during her time as a U.S. senator and 2020 presidential candidate. The vice president in 2019 said there is “no question” that she would ban fracking, but assured Bash during her Thursday night interview that she would not support a ban on the procedure. (RELATED: It Did Not Take Long For Harris’ Campaign To Start Backtracking On Her Left-Wing Positions)

Harris told Bash that her values have remained the same despite her policy changes, to which Vance said the vice president “may have told an explicit lie” about her support for fracking.

“I actually think that Kamala Harris may have told an explicit lie on top of what she’s already said here,” Vance said. “Think about this, Kamala Harris says that she’s changed her mind in 2020 on the debate stage. Her last debate was in 2019 because she dropped out of the race before it really got to voting. So if she’s saying that she changed her mind on fracking during her general election [vice presidential] debate, that’s not true. She definitely did not do that, so I think Kamala Harris got away with a very dishonest sort of revision of her record there.”

During her 2020 candidacy, Harris further supported abolishing private health insurance, mandatory federal gun buybacks and suggested illegal border crossings should be decriminalized. Harris previously referred to a border wall at the U.S.-Mexico border as ‘un-American” and a “stupid waste of money,” but has since expressed support for a border wall during her 2024 campaign.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.