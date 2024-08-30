Jeff Goldblum And All-Star Cast Of ‘KAOS’ Gift Us The Most Creative New Series In Years

Cancel your Labor Day plans. You need to binge watch “KAOS” on Netflix immediately because it is the most gorgeously creative piece of entertainment you’ll see all year.

I’m not joking. “KAOS” is the most creative concept for a television series I’ve seen … possibly ever. The entire story is based around Greek mythology, bringing it to a contemporary audience. Anglophiles and people with a real sense of humor will love this series. If you’re sensible with high sensibilities, you’ll hate it because it is way more fun than you could ever be.

Jeff Goldblum was born to play Zeus, King of the Gods. Even in his ultra-stupid outfits, he’s the ultimate silver fox and will likely displace Homelander in “The Boys” as this decade’s best villain.

But it’s the cast around Goldblum who brings this fucking exceptional Charlie Covell script to life. Nabhaan Rizwan brings Dionysus alive to the point it’s making me homesick as heck for messy European summers on the Greek islands. Ugh, what I would give for the party scene of the early 2010s to still exist. Anyway …

Killian Scott is set for life thanks to his portrayal of Orpheus, as is Aurora Perrineau as Riddy. But then again, she is a Perrineau. As if her father would let her pick a bad role. Harold Perrineau’s “From” series is hands-down the best horror ever made for television. (RELATED: ‘From’ Is The Greatest Show That No One Is Talking About. Here’s Why You Have To See It)

Billie Piper stole the show in “KAOS” as Cassandra. Her cursed existence as a woman who knows the future but no one listens to her or believes her is one as old as time. Ladies, this is a gift and curse we all have, especially once we get married, amirite?

If nothing else, the soundtrack for “KAOS” will make you stop what you’re doing and find that groove again, baby. You don’t need an in-depth or even a surface level understanding of Greek mythology. But it helps. (RELATED: ‘Adam Sandler: Love You’ Is Unpredictably Bizarre, Brilliant And Borderline Insane: REVIEW)

Oh, and prepare yourself for one heck of an emotional rollercoaster.

“KAOS” is available on Netflix now. Go watch it.