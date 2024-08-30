Hollywood Stars Debut Engagement On Red Carpet

Famous actors Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom are officially engaged.

The celebrity couple revealed their engagement in the most casual way, according to People. Bloom walked alongside Theroux for the red carpet premiere of “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” at the Venice Film Festival while rocking a sparkling diamond engagement ring. The 53-year-old actor popped the big question in Italy, according to People.

Theroux, 53, and Bloom, 30, did not publicly announce their engagement on social media, but they are preparing for a walk down the aisle, according to People.

Questions surrounding how he proposed, and what the value or carat size of the ring are will remain a mystery for a while longer, as the pair seems to be keeping the personal details close to heart, at least for the time being.

The famous couple were first spotted together in February 2023 at a Netflix event at the New York City social club called Zero Bond. They schmoozed with friends and were observed enjoying their time together, according to People.

They were romantically linked in August 2023 after sharing a kiss while on a date at a Manhattan restaurant.

Theroux has previously spoken about his desire to keep his romantic life and personal relationships private.

The famous actor was previously married to Jennifer Aniston from 2015-2018.

Bloom is best known for her roles in “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “The Affair,” and “The Gilded Age.”

This will be the first marriage for Bloom. (RELATED: ‘American Horror Story’ Actress Emma Roberts Makes Major Life Announcement)

Fans are excitedly awaiting more information as the latest celebrity wedding appears to be on the Hollywood horizon.