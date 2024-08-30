Leah Remini Makes Major Life Announcement

Famous actress Leah Remini and her husband Angelo Pagán have ended their marriage after 21 years.

The estranged couple issued joint statements to social media Thursday, and told fans they still loved another very much, but have chosen to move in different directions. “Well, here we are. After 28 years together and 21 years of marriage, we have decided to file for divorce,” Remini wrote to Instagram

“This decision came after a lot of thought and care, and as hard as divorce is, we are approaching this with a positive outlook because we know it’s what’s best for us,” The “King of Queens” star said. “We are proud of how we have worked through this together.”

Remini went on to say that this is a positive change, albeit a difficult one.

“Yes, we’re sad, and we’ve got some figuring out to do as we continue to move forward into our new normal—together still in many ways, and apart in some new ones,” she explained.

The actress made it clear that their bond exists – but has changed over time.

“But here’s the thing: we’ve been best friends for so many years. We are still celebrating holidays together, watching our favorite tv shows together, and gathering as a family. So, the big question—why? To put it simply, we both changed, as people do, and we got used to playing roles that didn’t fit us anymore,” she wrote.

“After a lot of effort and consideration, we’ve decided to take this step, which reflects who we are today. Our bond is still strong—it’s just evolved into something different.We think a marriage that lasted this long and created so many beautiful memories, especially raising our incredible daughter, is something to celebrate.”

“From our perspective, this marriage was a huge success. And now, we’re looking forward to creating even more cherished moments—just in a different way,” Remini wrote.

The actress said she and Pagán plan to continue providing updates on their relationship the way they always have.

"We hope our journey can inspire others to see that relationships—whether they change or end—aren't failures," she said, before promising, "we'll keep sharing snippets of our lives as we navigate this new chapter."

Remini and Pagán met when he was working at the Cuban club El Floridita in Los Angeles in 1996. They married in 2003 and welcomed their daughter in 2004.

Remini recalled crossing paths with Pagán for the first time, referring to it as “love at first sight,” during a 2010 interview with Redbook magazine.