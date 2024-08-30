‘Lioness’ Drops Release Date, First Photos. We Are Excited

Paramount+ released the premiere date and first-look photographs for Taylor Sheridan’s second season of “Lioness” on Wednesday and they did not disappoint.

Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldana, Morgan Freeman, Michael Kelly and more are back in action for the second season of this utter adrenaline rush series from Sheridan and Paramount+. The second season is tipped for an Oct. 27 release date, which means I was right again!

Paramount is going to own Sunday nights through the fall and winter seasons with new seasons of “Tulsa King” and “Yellowstone” dropping between September and November, as well as the upcoming “Landman” series starring Billy Bob Thornton, Jon Hamm, Demi Moore and more. Of all these vastly different series, “Lioness” is arguably one of the most powerful, female-driven of them all.

Genesis Rodriguez joins the series as Josie Carillo, looking like an absolute powerhouse in the first look images. Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan and a handful of others will reprise their roles, according to Deadline, but Laysla De Oliveira’s reportedly may not be reprising her role. (RELATED: Taylor Sheridan’s Most Explosive Show Is Coming Back. Here’s What We Know)

The new season opens with Saldana’s character Joe “taking time off, which is what she wanted,” Saldana told People. “She is spending time mending her marriage and rehabilitating her relationship with her daughter. She’s just spending time with her family… Joe and Neal are in a really good place at the start of the season.”

Judging by the photos, Joe’s good place doesn’t last very long. Part of this is her relationship with Rodriguez’s character, Carillo. “It’s a strange relationship — there’s a lot of mistrust from the beginning,” Saldana noted to People.

But working together is quite the opposite, apparently. “She is sweet, kind, and so professional. When you speak to her, there’s just this light to her spirit that makes everyone smile around her,” Saldana reportedly continued. (RELATED: REVIEW: ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ Is A Heart-Pounding Adrenaline Rush From Start To Finish)

The storyline of season two moves “close to home,” according to Deadline. And we can’t wait to see what that means.