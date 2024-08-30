Mark Halperin Says Media’s ‘Slanted’ Coverage Of Harris Makes It ‘Hard To Analyze’ Interview’s Impact On Voters

Newsmax political analyst Mark Halperin asserted Friday that media bias in favor of Vice President Kamala Harris makes it difficult to assess how voters will respond to her Thursday interview.

Harris gave her first sit-down interview of her 2024 presidential campaign with CNN’s Dana Bash, where the vice president faced questions about her shifts in policy positions. Halperin, on “Wake Up America” told host Rob Finnerty that Harris’ claim that her “values have not changed” and her portrayal as a candidate for change merit “scrutiny,” but the corporate media is unlikely to hold her accountable. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Used To Think Border Wall Was ‘Un-American.’ Now She Supports It.)

WATCH:

“When you have the media so slanted in one direction, it’s hard to analyze these things and try to figure out, well, what will the voters think? Because … the coverage is just so unequal, and that was on vivid display last night. So you’re pointing out things that are right that deserve scrutiny,” Halperin told Finnerty. “But if they don’t get any scrutiny across the broader media, it’s going to be hard for her to be held to any accountability on these things.”

“Donald Trump should be held accountable, too, and he largely is about some things, not about others. But I can’t imagine an interview like that being given to Donald Trump by a network like CNN,” he added.

Halperin, later in the segment, criticized Bash’s questions and interview style as well as the vice president’s answers.

“To me, the whole thing was a nonevent because if you don’t ask serious questions raised well, and then serious follow-ups, so that you stay with until you get an answer, you just get, you know, a bunch of side orders and word salad,” he said.

Harris waited over a month after becoming the presumptive Democratic nominee to conduct her first sit-down interview and brought along her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. The interview was just under half an hour.

Halperin, who conducts voter focus groups on YouTube channel 2WAY, said Wednesday that Democrats may be in a “scary position” this November, as polling in crucial battleground states indicates former President Donald Trump is on a path to surpassing Harris.

“There’s some public polling already, there’s more coming. There’s some private polling that suggests that nationally in the battleground states, she’s not ahead,” he said. “She might be ahead on paper, but well within the margin of error. And there’s some battleground states now where I think Donald Trump, on this trajectory, is going to be ahead.”

