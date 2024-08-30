‘Worst Thing You Can Do’: Michael Larosa Says Harris Campaign Is Making Big Mistake

Former Jill Biden Press Secretary Michael Larosa discussed the significant mistake Vice President Kamala Harris is making in her campaign in a Thursday appearance on Fox News.

During an interview on “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Larosa assessed and criticized Harris’s communication strategy for adopting what Jesse Watters termed as “the Biden playbook” of limiting interactions with the press—a move Larosa believes could undermine Harris’s relationship with the media and the public.

“It’s a process story which is the worst thing you could do. And one of the things that unfortunately the Biden team did was they ignored the press. And the problem with that is when you need the press, you lose goodwill, you lose trust. He had none of it by the end which is what really did him in,” Larosa told Jesse Watters. “Every little thing you say is amplified and your mistakes are scrutinized even more.”

Stanton advised against Harris following Biden’s treatment of the press, arguing that infrequent interactions make each subsequent interview disproportionately significant. “The pressure is really hard for her… It becomes that more important, every little thing you say will be scrutinized, and amplified, ” he continued. (RELATED: Top Kamala Campaign Staffers Aided Biden-Harris Admin’s Social Media Censorship Efforts)

Larosa then suggested he that Harris should instead form a routine of engaging openly with the press. “That’s unfair to do her frankly. She should be establishing a cadence of talking to the press off the cuff. Actually people connect voters connect when you do make mistakes and mistakes are forgiven,” he added.

This critique comes at a crucial time, as Harris held her first interview since launching her campaign. Harris’s campaign consented to a 30-minute CNN interview Thursday night alongside her vice presidential pick, Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

During the interview, both faced inquiries regarding Walz’s fabricated military service and Harris’s policy reversals from her previous presidential bid. Despite her efforts, Harris did not clarify why her team has shifted on numerous policy positions. Dana Bash challenged the vice president on the clarity of her policy platform, noting its absence from her campaign website.

“I think the most important and most significant aspect of my policy perspective and decisions is that my values have not changed,” Harris explained. “You mentioned the green New Deal. I have always believed, and I have worked on it, that the climate crisis is real, that it is an urgent matter to which we should apply metrics that include holding ourselves to deadlines around time. We did that with the inflation Reduction Act. We have set goals for the United States of America, and by extension, the globe around when we should meet certain standards for reducing house gas emissions, as an example, that value has not changed.”