MONROE: Trump Can Secure Election With One New Kind Of Tax Break

Now that the two major presidential tickets have been finalized, voters have a huge decision to make. But before choosing the next leader of the free world, Americans want to know specifically what the candidates intend to do to improve our struggling economy. It’s perhaps the number one issue that will decide this election, according to polls, especially in battleground states, and it’s inherently connected to various other crises our nation faces. Trump has already proposed tax breaks for tips and social security. He should make it a powerful trifecta by adding veteran-related tax breaks, specifically for military retirement income and with incentives to expand the Department of Defense SkillBridge program.

Americans are increasingly frustrated about paying high taxes only to see our fiscally irresponsible government waste them on pet projects, radical agendas and poorly managed initiatives. As a veteran advocate and former Marine, I believe that a military retirement income tax break, similar to the veterans benefits tax breaks, would have a profound effect on several of our nation’s crises. At first glance, selfless patriots would have more well-earned spendable income to boost our nation’s economy, which is good for hardworking Americans and our society.

What’s more, it would improve our recruiting and retention crises by incentivizing enlistment and encouraging military service to retirement. Certainly, the Armed Forces would prefer to keep their skilled and trained service members for 20 years rather than watch them jump ship for the private sector as soon as their contract is up. And Americans would appreciate knowing their tax dollars were spent on long-term quality personnel investments rather than a revolving door of replacing and retraining.

Additionally, incentivizing the continued service of these patriots would dilute some of the wokeism we have seen permeating the military and government. Far too many service members were pushed out over authoritarian policies during COVID, and many more continue to choose to separate before retirement as wokeism becomes de facto military doctrine. A tax break like this would tip the scale back in favor of continued military service by rewarding the sacrifices of patriotic Americans.

Another economic opportunity for the Trump presidency is to expand the SkillBridge program through tax incentives for committed and qualifying companies. Many private companies and small businesses already benefit from a pipeline of highly trained, disciplined and experienced military personnel being funneled into their organization. Meanwhile, military service members are set up for financial, occupational and social success, boosting the economy from another angle.

We know that the transition from military to civilian life is often difficult, as evidenced by our nation’s current homeless veteran crisis. But through the SkillBridge program, service members have a job lined up with a company eager to hire them before they are even out of the military. For their last six months of service, they receive on-the-job training with their presumptive future employer, usually receiving offers of full-time employment and even potential bonuses upon completion of their training.

Participating companies similarly benefit by receiving six months of free labor from skilled workers who become valued employees, as well as boasting their partnership in such an esteemed program. Participation-based tax incentives would expand this incredible program for greater positive economic impact by growing businesses and providing a stable income to countless hardworking patriots across the nation.

America has long been known as a land of opportunity and prosperity, and our military service members continually sacrifice to protect these possibilities. The least we can do is promote policies that ensure their sacrifice is not wasted. As voters, we should expect our leaders to take common sense steps to improve our economy and the lives of the hardworking Americans who are the backbone of the greatest nation in the world. Yes, even if that step is to get out of the way of our potential for prosperity.