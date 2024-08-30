‘F*ck Me, Huh?’: Video Shows Police Make Impressive Wrestling Take Down On Knife-Wielding Man

Bodycam footage released by police in Connecticut shows officers wrestling a man to the ground who lunged at them with two large knives, WJAR reported.

The incident occurred Aug. 23 in Stonington after police received a call about a domestic assault, according to WJAR. Video shows officers arrive at the residence and open the front door where they are confronted by a large bald man standing in the doorway. One officer says, “Hey, let me see your hands. Let me see your hands!” (RELATED: Police Release Utterly Horrifying Bodycam That Involves Naked Man With Giant Butcher’s Knife)

Caught on police bodycam: Man with knives lunges at Connecticut officershttps://t.co/0SvX7zXeD6 — NBC 10 WJAR (@NBC10) August 29, 2024

The man, identified as William W. Frick, lunges at the officers with two knives, nearly cutting one of them. As the officers take him down on the walkway, Frick can be heard saying, “Fuck you! Fuck you!”

One of the officers responds, “You bastard. Drop the knife! Drop the knife!” as he holds down Frick’s arm against the pavement.

Frick lets out what sounds like an angry tortured growl while the officer repeats, “Drop the knife! Drop the knife!”

The officer then takes out what appears to be pepper spray and says, “Drop the knife or I’m gonna’ spray you.”

“I don’t give a fuck what you do,” Frick responds.

Apparently referring to the second knife, the other officer says, “There’s another one right here.”

The officer holding Frick down reports back to the station saying, “Suspect came at me with a knife. No officers injured.”

Frick tells the officers, “You better fucking kill me, motherfucker. Kill me now! Kill me now, motherfucker!”

When officers cuff Frick and get him to his feet, the suspect begins laughing.

“It’s funny, huh?” one of the officers asks. “Did you beat the shit out of your father too?”

“Fuck you, you piece of shit,” Frick says.

“Yeah, fuck me, huh?” the officer says.

“You alright?” the other officer asks his partner.

“Yeah, I don’t think I got hit,” the officer says.

Frick, who assaulted his father and threatened to kill him before police arrived, was arraigned at New London Superior Court and his bond was set at $100,000, The Westerly Sun reported.