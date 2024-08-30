‘I Would Be Salivating’: Scott Jennings Says Trump Should Hammer Harris For Having ‘No Regrets’ Over Biden Economy

Republican strategist Scott Jennings said Thursday that he would be “salivating” over Vice President Kamala Harris standing by President Joe Biden’s economic record if he were running former President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Harris and Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota sat for an interview with CNN host Dana Bash Thursday night, over five weeks after President Joe Biden announced he was ending his reelection bid July 21. The Vice President told Bash during the interview that she and Biden did “good work” on the economy. (RELATED: ‘Wouldn’t That Bother You?’: Jennings, Axelrod Duke It Out Over Harris’ Answer On Flip-Flops During CNN Interview)

“At the beginning, when she’s talking about Biden and their record, our screen said, this is called the chyron, the headline at the bottom, it said ‘Harris stands by Biden Administration economic record,’” Jennings said. “She is making it clear that she will embrace and be a continuation of Biden’s economic policy, his record, what they’ve done. She didn’t offer, she offered no remorse, no regrets, no introspection, about anything they’ve done.”

Prices increased by over 20% since Biden and Harris took office, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) hitting a recent high of 9% in June 2022. The CPI rose by 2.9% in July, the first year-over-year increase below 3% since that peak, although it was 1.4% when former President Donald Trump left office.

“She continued to blame inflation on this fantasy price-gouging idea,” Jennings said. “She had no additional thoughts on the economic situation in the country or what they’ve done beyond just saying, ‘Joe Biden and I have done a great job.’ Now, if I were the Trump people, I would be salivating over the idea that that’s how they are going to run the race. I don’t believe it’s tenable.”

Harris proposed empowering the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to impose “harsh penalties” for “price gouging” by grocery stores during an Aug. 16 speech on economic policy. (RELATED: Charles Payne Says Kamala Harris’ Proposed Business Tax Hike Will ‘Make The Lives Of Workers Harsher’)

Jennings also called Harris out for not addressing claims that Biden was “fine.”

“I also thought it was interesting that she didn’t take any responsibility at the end for telling the American people that Joe Biden was fine and he was strong when we all know that’s not true, that’s why he’s out of the race and she’s still standing by the idea that he was fine and he’s strong and then he’s fine today,” Jennings said. “Nobody believes that.”

