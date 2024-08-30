Cause Of Death Of Slash’s Stepdaughter Revealed

The cause of death of Slash’s stepdaughter, Lucy-Bleu Knight, has been revealed more than a month after the Guns N’ Roses star announced her passing.

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office determined the 25-year-old died from hydrogen sulfide toxicity. They ruled the manner of death a suicide, The New York Post reported Thursday.

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention reported that hydrogen sulfide is a poisonous, flammable gas that can be fatal to humans if exposed for too long.

WARNING: SENSITIVE CONTENT:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy-Bleu Knight (@lulubleuu)

Some of the symptoms of acute exposure include nausea, headaches, disorientation, memory loss and convulsions.

The coroner’s office said “Ms. Knight was found unresponsive in a private residence on July 19 by law enforcement conducting a welfare check,” according to The New York Post. “Death was pronounced at 1500 hours.”

The report went on to indicate that “an examination was performed by a deputy medical examiner on July 22. The cause of death was certified on August 29.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Slash (@slash)

Slash announced Knight’s death July 21 on Instagram and paid tribute to her in a heart-wrenching post. The famous Guns N’ Roses guitarist described his stepdaughter as a “talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul.” He expressed his heartache on social media and canceled a series of shows to grieve alongside his family.

Knight shared devastating social media messages just hours before her death,

“Whether I made you feel excluded, manipulated/ controlled you, told you to quit your day job from the comfort of being financially supported by my parents, or drowned real issues in toxic positivity-I am sorry,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Slash (@slash)

“Countless missed opportunities and connections due to a disgustingly big ego, insecure heart and fear of being vulnerable.”(RELATED: ‘I Hung Myself’: Actor Alan Ritchson Describes Suicide Attempt)

She signed off for the last time with the words, “may my soul learn to evolve from my poor job at being Lucy-Bleu. Peace🌷.”

Lucy-Bleu was the daughter of Slash’s longtime partner, Meegan Hodges.