Sid Wilson Vows To Perform Live Despite Serious Burns

Slipknot’s Sid Wilson is determined to play as part of the metal band’s live show Sunday in Oklahoma, in spite of suffering serious burns to his face and arms in a horrifying fire.

Wilson spoke to TMZ and expressed his dedication to keeping up his perfect attendance record, saying he has never missed a show before, and he doesn’t want to miss one now. The Slipknot DJ spoke on TMZ live, Friday, and told the entertainment outlet that he is still in quite a bit of pain from the incident. Wilson explained he was checking on a bonfire when he failed to take safety measures.

Wilson explained what happened on the day of the fire to TMZ, and said he was checking on a bonfire from the night before.

“Like an idiot I checked it and there was some debris left around the whole thing so I had some gas in the vehicle with me so I poured some gas on the outside of it,” he said.

“I’m walking around looking for some kind of long stick to ignite it with and my just — my lack of patience got the better of me — and I thought, ‘oh, I’ll be alright, you know, it’s not that big anymore,'” he told TMZ.

“So I walked over and I bent down where I could see some branches sticking out from the edge of the pile, I lit it — it just whoom!” he said, as he demonstrated the intensity of the fire.

Wilson told TMZ he immediately felt the burns on his face and made a defensive move.

“I could feel the heat up in my face and I pulled my hands up like this and kind of jumped backwards away from it,” he said.

“When I stood up, I just kind of took a fraction of a second to see, like, what does my body feel like? It was immediately so hot. and I looked at my arm and I could see the skin just peeling back before my eyes.”

Wilson decided to drive himself to the hospital, in spite of the severity of his injuries.

“I drove to the emergency place in town. As I’m driving I can see it still peeling back,” he told TMZ, adding that they referred him to a more extensive medical center.

One of the hosts asked him to reassure him that he would not be performing Sunday.

“Yeah, yeah, for sure I’m performing,” Wilson replied.

Wilson has been sharing images and videos of his gruesome wounds on social media, and noted that his longtime girlfriend, Kelly Osbourne, has been nursing him back to health by helping him peel off the dead skin to allow for healing. (RELATED: Massive Fire At Cara Delevingne’s Mansion Leaves Firefighter Injured, Officials Say)

He told TMZ plans on sloshing gel on his face and wearing his iconic mask for Sunday’s show, in spite of the painful burns underneath.