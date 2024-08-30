Tom Hanks Issues PSA Cautioning Fans About Alleged Scams Using His Name

Tom Hanks issued a public service announcement from his Instagram account, Aug. 29, alleging to fans that there are scams circulating in his name.

The legendary actor warned fans to be extra cautious while navigating ads that may appear to involve him.

“There are multiple ads over the internet falsely using my name, likeness, and voice promoting miracle cures and wonder drugs,” the two-time Academy Award winner alleged as he sounded the alarm to fans that may otherwise have been duped. “These ads have been created without my consent, fraudulently and through AI.”

The 68-year-old star went on to tell his 9.5 million followers to use extra scrutiny when viewing ads that appear to be associated with his name.

He reiterated that the alleged false ad campaigns were not driven by him or supported by him in any way.

“I have nothing to do with these posts or the products and treatments, or the spokespeople touting these cures,” Hanks wrote in his statement.

The star shared a personal note with his fans.

“I have type type 2 diabetes and I ONLY work with my board certified doctor regarding my treatment,” he said.

The famous actor didn’t specify which ads were allegedly being falsely promoted, nor did he make particular reference to any products featured.

Hanks seemed concerned that fans would be misled, and wrote the remainder of his message in capital letters to draw focus to his message.

"DO NOT BE FOOLED. DO NOT BE SWINDLED. DO NOT LOSE YOUR HARD EARNED MONEY," Hanks concluded.

He captioned the message by writing, “EXTRA! EXTRA!! READ ALL ABOUT IT!!”

Hanks previously spoke out against artificial-intelligence versions of his likeness that were falsely created in 2023.