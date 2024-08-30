Video Shows Toddler Crying As Two Women Allegedly Prevent Her From Leaving Airplane Restroom

Video footage shows two female passengers keeping a crying toddler in an airplane bathroom during an Aug. 24 flight from Guiyang, China, to Shanghai after obtaining consent from the child’s grandmother.

The incident, which occurred on a Juneyao Airlines flight, sparked reactions in China and on social media, with some criticizing the two women and others praising them. The child had been crying nonstop during the flight, which prompted the women to allegedly take the child to the restroom and hold her there, according to CNN.

The women can be seen on the footage scolding the little girl, telling her to “Shut up,” while also offering a hug. “We won’t let you out unless you stop crying,” one of the passengers told the child. The toddler appeared to have become upset because she was unable to use a cell phone during the flight. (RELATED: ‘We Have Lost Our Ever-Loving Minds’: Airline Draws Big Rebukes For Family Kicked Off Plane Over Child Not Wearing Mask)

“You can’t come out if you keep crying!” Two female air passengers, frustrated by the crying of a #toddler, took the child into the #aircraft‘s bathroom for a disciplinary talk after obtaining consent from the child’s grandmother, sparking controversy. https://t.co/XgydSuViNi pic.twitter.com/kMGTXdjLEy — Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) August 27, 2024

The toddler eventually settled down as one of the women picked her up, explaining to her why she could not use a phone while flying. While some defended the women, others condemned them as heartless and inappropriate and could have negatively impacted the child’s mental health.

One user criticized the women, saying the “poor child must be terrified by two strangers locking her up.”

Bring some toys, crayons, playdoh to keep child busy…poor child must be terrified by two strangers locking her up👎 — Maddie (@DMadaleine) August 30, 2024

Another user characterized the women’s actions as child abuse.

Child abuse! She will now have a trauma! PTSD ect ect Did you ask why she cried? Maybe her head or Ears really hurt from the pressure.

Sending prayers to the little girl 🩷🙏🏻🍀 — The Eagle Messenger 🦅🎗️ (@TheEagleMesseng) August 30, 2024

Various state-run media outlets echoed the backlash, calling for greater understanding and empathy for young children who were unable to control their emotions. The airline issued an apology, condemning the passengers’ behavior and acknowledging the crew’s failure to stop them, according to the state-run Southern Metropolis Daily.