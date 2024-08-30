‘Yellowstone’ Drops Absolutely Gut-Wrenching Trailer Featuring A Lot Of Kevin Costner

“Yellowstone” dropped its first serious trailer for season five part B (S5B) Friday and it sets up an excellent way for Kevin Costner to exit the series.

Someone in the marketing department at Paramount+ needs a raise because the teasers for the upcoming, possible concluding episodes of “Yellowstone” are keeping fans on our tippy toes. On Thursday, we were given the first looks for the series, conspicuously missing leading man Kevin Costner and promoting the crap out of Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser’s characters, Beth and Rip.

Less than 24 hours later, Paramount dropped the first real teaser trailer for the season, and it features more of Costner than you can shake a stick at.

The hype is real. Don’t miss the epic return of Yellowstone Nov. 10, only on @ParamountNet. #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/CsjSVgRVHq — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) August 30, 2024

“Legacy,” Costner’s John Dutton says, looking sweaty and disgruntled as always. The word flashes over a supercut of his three children Beth (Reilly), Kayce (Luke Grimes) and Jamie (Wes Bentley). One of them will inherit the Yellowstone Ranch and everything that comes with it. But who? (RELATED: Here’s Everything That Went Down With ‘Yellowstone’ In 2023, And What To Expect From 2024)

Rumors suggest it’ll be Beth and Rip, who are apparently in the middle of negotiating a sixth season of the show. Bentley said well before Costner’s exit that he wanted the show for himself. Grimes and his television kin are the only ones who’ve not been affiliated with legacy gossip, except for all the times I’ve said they deserve to take it all.

Like with previous clips for the upcoming series, its hard to tell whether Costner’s scenes are from prior seasons or not. (RELATED: Forgotten ‘Lost’ Star Matthew Fox Joins ‘Yellowstone’ Spin Off, ‘The Madison’)

But the ones of the rest of the family seem pretty freaking new. We see Kayce choose his wife and child over the ranch. Jamie’s downfall might be led by the FBI, who knows. And Beth beats the crap out of another woman who probably threatened her and deserved it. And for anyone who thinks women like Beth don’t exist in real life, come have dinner at my house.

“Yellowstone” returns on November 10.