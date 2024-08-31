‘You’re A Huge Liar’: Bill Maher Pans Walz, Harris For ‘Insulting My Intelligence’ During CNN Interview

HBO host Bill Maher accused Vice President Kamala Harris and Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of insulting voters during a CNN interview that aired Thursday night during Friday’s episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

Harris and Walz sat with CNN host Dana Bash for the first interview Harris gave since President Joe Biden announced he would end his reelection campaign on July 21. Maher called out Walz for claiming he spoke like normal Americans. (RELATED: ‘I Would Be Salivating’: Scott Jennings Says Trump Should Hammer Harris For Having ‘No Regrets’ Over Biden Economy)

“No, you don’t,” Maher said. “No, you don’t. You’re a huge liar, like all politicians are.”

WATCH:



“I don’t care by the way,” Maher added. “I’ve always said this about politics, they’re all going to lie they’re politics. It’s what they lie about. I don’t give a shit what you did during the Iraq War, you were in the Guard … I don’t understand why they just can’t and you’re just insulting my intelligence.”

Questions about Walz’s 2005 retirement from the Minnesota National Guard arose after a 2018 Facebook post by retired Army Command Sergeant Major Thomas Behrends resurfaced once Harris selected as her running mate. Republican Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, the party’s nominee for vice president, accused Walz of “dishonesty” while speaking at an Aug. 7 campaign event in Wisconsin, highlighting comments Walz made in a video posted on X Aug. 6 by the Harris-Walz campaign in which he called for a ban on so-called “assault weapons,” implying he carried them “in war.”

Maher also took aim at responses Harris gave when Bash asked about how the vice president reacted when she learned Biden was dropping out and regarding her change of position on hydraulic fracturing, or “fracking.”

“When [Bash] said … What did you say when Biden called you and said he wasn’t running? Well, um, I immediately thought of him first. No, you didn’t,” Maher said of Harris’ response. “You know, I mean, fracking. I mean, Dana Bash had her dead to rights. It’s like, you said this, I have the quote, I’m reading it to you, you said there should be a ban on fracking. Why can’t they just go, ‘Yeah, you know what, I got it wrong, I was talking to uh the wrong people?’” (RELATED: ‘I’m Not Afraid To Say It’: DNC Volunteer Says Convention Drove Her To Ditch Harris)

Maher then joked that Harris should explain away the high turnover of staff during her time as vice president by saying they gave her bad information about fracking and were fired as a result.

