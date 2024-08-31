Video Shows Police Take Down Man Allegedly Attempting To Breach Trump Rally’s Media Area

Security swarmed a man who allegedly attempted to breach the media area of 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s Friday rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

Multiple sheriff’s deputies intercepted the individual as he allegedly attempted to scale the barrier marking a press zone filled with television reporters, camera operators and equipment, video posted on social media shows. Several people in the press area pointed their phones and cameras at the altercation as they rushed to the side of the press area, the footage shows.

Authorities pulled the individual to the ground shortly after he allegedly attempted to climb the side of a media riser, the video shows. Law enforcement officials eventually subdued the man with a Taser, according to The Associated Press. As police dragged the man away, the crowd erupted enthusiastically with cheers and applause, the video shows.

Trump continued to speak as the confrontation ensued, the video shows. The noise of the crowd’s response to the incident prompted Trump to remark, “Is there anywhere that’s more fun to be than a Trump rally?” AP reported.

Police handcuffed another man in the audience shortly after they stopped the first individual, but it is unclear if his detention was related, according to the outlet. (RELATED: ‘We Want More Babies!’: Donald Trump Promises To Make IVF Free If He Wins)

The incident follows the U.S. Secret Service bolstering Trump’s protection following the attempt on his life at a July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The former president’s Johnstown rally was held indoors. Trump’s first outdoor rally since the assassination attempt featured bulletproof glass, from which he briefly departed after a woman fainted during his Aug. 21 remarks in North Carolina.

Former U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberley Cheatle resigned 10 days after Trump was shot. Cheatle initially declined to testify before the House Oversight Committee about the security lapses leading up to the assassination attempt, prompting her being subpoenaed.

A 66-year-old child sex offender living in Benson, Arizona was arrested Aug. 22 for allegedly threatening to kill Trump ahead of an event at the border in Sierra Vista, Arizona.