3 Dead After Oregon Plane Crash Results In Five-Alarm Fire, Thousands Without Power

Three people died following the crash of a small plane in a Fairview, Oregon residential neighborhood Saturday morning, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

A twin-engine Cessna 421C went down near the Beaver State’s Troutdale Airport, according to the FAA. The small plane crashed into a row of townhouses, sparking a fire which led to evacuations, AP reported. Emergency services received reports of black smoke in the area ten minutes before the crash, according to NBC News.

The aircraft initially struck a power structure before descending into a nearby field and sparking a separate fire, John Plock, a public information officer from the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, stated during a press conference. The swampy terrain helped prevent the fire from spreading extensively, the outlet reported.

A small aircraft has crashed into residential neighborhood in Fairview. PIO is responding. Media staging area is NE Sandy and Fairview Parkway. — Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office (@MultCoSO) August 31, 2024

Authorities immediately evacuated residents from surrounding homes as a precaution, according to the outlet. The fire spread to at least four townhouse units, displacing up to six families, the outlet reported, citing Gresham Fire Chief Scott Lewis. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will reportedly conduct an investigation into the incident.

Injuries were reported, though specific details regarding the severity and number of those injured remain unclear, Plock stated. Initial reports suggested two passengers were on board the plane, Lewis added. Two individuals reportedly received unspecified onsite medical treatment.

DEVELOPING: Several homes on fire after small plane crashes into residential area in the Portland suburb of Fairview. pic.twitter.com/iuidhP3ZsP — UA News (@UrgentAlertNews) August 31, 2024

NEW: Video shows the aftermath of a small plane crash in Fairview near the Troutdale airport https://t.co/bxyrJuJ16k pic.twitter.com/JZI08orU1W — FOX 12 Oregon (@fox12oregon) August 31, 2024

Lewis also stated there was no distress call from the plane prior to the crash, and none of the responding firefighters sustained injuries. The incident required a five-alarm response, according to NBC News, citing Portland Fire & Rescue, who is assisting with firefighting efforts. Power supply to approximately 9,000 customers has been disrupted, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Horrifying Video Shows Flames Shoot From Boeing Aircraft’s Engine)

“PGE crews are onsite assessing damage to our lines and will communicate with customers when we know more about the extent of damage and restoration timeline,” the spokesperson said in a statement, according to NBC News. The scene reportedly remains active amidst ongoing investigations and recovery efforts.

The Daily Caller reached out to the FAA for more information but has yet to receive a response.