Former Border Patrol Agent Found Guilty Of Sexually Assaulting, Abducting Minor

Following two days of deliberation, a jury convicted former U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent Aaron Mitchell over both a federal civil rights violation and kidnapping for the sexual assault and abduction of a minor, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Friday.

Jurors were presented with evidence showing Mitchell traveled the morning of April 25, 2022 to Douglas, Arizona, where he abducted a 15-year-old middle school student, according to a DOJ press release. Mitchell restrained the girl and took her to his apartment, where he sexually assaulted her, according to the DOJ.

Aaron Mitchell, exagente de CBP, fue encontrado culpable del secuestro de una menor de 15 años a la que intimidó preguntándole su estatus migratorio, para después abusarla sexualmente, informó el viernes el Departamento de Justicia (DOJ).https://t.co/X35a3qSYvU — Noticias Telemundo (@TelemundoNews) August 31, 2024

CBP OFFICER BUSTED: 27-year-old Aaron Mitchell was booked into the Cochise County Jail on charges of sexual misconduct with a minor. https://t.co/zXrYQdjFt8 pic.twitter.com/51SdS6HNML — KGUN 9 (@kgun9) April 29, 2022

“This defendant had a duty to protect his community but instead he abused his power, kidnapped, cuffed and restrained a young girl, and repeatedly sexually assaulted her in his apartment for hours. With this verdict, the jury has done us all a great service by holding accountable this former federal law enforcement official,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said. “The Justice Department will continue to stand up for sexual assault victims, especially children, and we will prosecute law enforcement officials who break the law with every tool at our disposal.”

The two-week trial revealed Mitchell approached the girl as she waited for school, posing as a law enforcement officer, according to the DOJ. He reportedly asked for her papers, flashed a fake police badge and ordered her into his car, claiming he was taking her to the police station. Instead, Mitchell drove her miles away, pulled over and handcuffed her hands and feet. The victim testified Mitchell warned her to comply, saying he didn’t want to hurt her, the press release stated. (RELATED: Authorities Arrest Soldier On Child Pornography Charges)

Mitchell sexually assaulted the girl repeatedly over several hours, according to the DOJ. He later returned her to the area near her school and warned her not to tell anyone. The victim, however, immediately reported the ordeal to her friends, family and law enforcement. During a police interview, Mitchell threatened that the victim “better hope I don’t get out of here,” the DOJ stated.

“Mitchell not only broke his oath, but the trust instilled in him as a law enforcement officer. Public servants, particularly in law enforcement, must be held to the highest of ethical standards. Those falling short must be rooted out and firmly held accountable,” Special Agent in Charge Jose A. Perez of the FBI Phoenix Field Office said.

An examination of Mitchell’s cellphone uncovered searches related to rape, silencing someone and how long it takes to smother a person — conducted while he had the girl captive, according to the DOJ.

Mitchell is awaiting a sentencing hearing and faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.