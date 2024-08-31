Oklahoma College Football Stadium Belts Out Patriotic Country Song To Honor Late Toby Keith

A football stadium filled with Oklahoma Sooners fans belted out the song “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue” Friday night in honor of the late country music legend Toby Keith, Saturday Down South reported.

Oklahoma Sooners fans loudly sang along as Keith’s song blasted across the Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium’s speakers between the third and fourth quarters of the game against Temple University, according to Saturday Down South.

“RIP Toby Keith,” AudienceRent co-founder Travis J. Davidson wrote on X with footage of the tribute.

RIP Toby Keith pic.twitter.com/slOK61Uxee — Travis J Davidson (@TravisSkol) August 31, 2024

“Little Toby Keith Tribute here before the 4th,” KTUL News Sports Director TJ Eckert wrote, sharing video from another angle of the stadium.

Little Toby Keith tribute here before the 4th. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/aEFBfhjmZ0 — TJ Eckert (@TJEckertKTUL) August 31, 2024

The University of Oklahoma’s football team reportedly announced it will honor Keith weekly with different sing-along tributes before each game’s fourth quarter. Hit songs such as “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” “I Love this Bar” and “How Do You Like Me Now?!” may be featured in the coming weeks, the outlet reported. (RELATED: RIP Toby Keith, Who Reminded Us All What It Means To Be American)

The Sooners also paid tribute to players and coaches from its 1974 and 1975 national championship teams the same night, according to the outlet.

The University of Oklahoma defeated Temple University 51-3, according to ESPN.

Keith passed away Feb. 5, 2024 after a battle with stomach cancer which began in 2022. The country star is survived by his wife, Tricia Lucus, and their three children.

Then-President Donald Trump awarded the National Medal of the Arts to Keith and country music artist Ricky Skaggs in a Jan. 13, 2021 closed ceremony.