‘A Flag That So Many Have Died For’: Oklahoma Superintendent Slams ‘Anti-American’ Discipline Of Patriotic Student

Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters, who changed the rules in the state’s public schools after a student faced discipline for flying an American flag on his truck, slammed the incident as “anti-American” in a Saturday interview on “Fox and Friends Weekend.”

Caleb Horst, an Edmond North High School senior, claimed the district asked him to remove an American flag from his vehicle over the weekend or face discipline Aug. 26, citing safety concerns. Numerous students and adults protested the district’s warning by showing up in vehicles flying American flags.

In response to the incident, Walters announced new rules declaring American flags can be displayed and flown. The state superintendent also announced schools must lead students in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at least once a week. Schools, he added, must submit a report detailing their American flag and Pledge of Allegiance policies.

“We’re not gonna tolerate this anti-Americanism. We see it being pushed by the administration, by the teachers unions, by the radical left. We’re not tolerating it in our schools. We want patriots. We want our students flying the American flag,” Walters told “Fox & Friends Weekend” co-host Pete Hegseth.

“Here’s the reality,” the state superintendent continued. “That is a flag that so many have died for for us to have the right to fly it and be the greatest country in the history of the world. We want our kids to know that. We want our kids to love that flag, love this country. So, we acted swiftly to say, ‘This will never happen again.’ Every single school in the state will protect the student’s right to fly that flag. We will fly that flag, and we will promote patriotism in Oklahoma schools.”

Walters told Hegseth schools must strive to provide better social studies programs to teach students about the founding of the United States. He emphasized that students must develop a “love for country.” (RELATED: Oklahoma College Football Stafium Belts Out Patriotic Song To Honor Late Toby Keith)

“We need more patriotism. We have seen our schools become leftist indoctrination mills pushing hatred for country. That’s not gonna happen in Oklahoma.”