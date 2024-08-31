FRANK RICCI: Democrats Are Prioritizing Identity Over Merit

Oprah Winfrey’s speech at the Democratic National Convention was widely praised, but her analogy comparing Democrats to firefighters is deeply flawed. The left has often been the arsonist, igniting divisive racial policies that undermine social cohesion and meritocracy.

A look at Vice President Kamala Harris’ record reveals she will be the one holding the metaphorical matches in this dangerous game.

Democrats claim to extinguish the flames of racism, but they are, in fact, stoking the fires of division by perpetuating the very stereotypes they claim to fight against. This is evident in their handling of race and meritocracy.

Michelle Obama’s DNC speech echoed familiar themes about systemic oppression and racial inequality. While these issues — when it comes to our public educational system — are real and need attention, the solutions proposed often exacerbate the problems.

Take, for instance, the fire service, a field where lives are on the line, and the progressive left’s focus on diversity over competence would have dangerous repercussions. When hiring and promotions are based more on skin color than ability, merit is sidelined, and mediocrity is tolerated.

This reflects a troubling notion that minorities require special treatment because they cannot compete on a level playing field. This mindset is not only condescending but also hazardous.

It suggests that minority individuals cannot achieve excellence on their own merits and need lowered standards. This undermines capable individuals and endangers the public, compromising critical services like firefighting, police and the medical profession.

Elon Musk has described the “woke mind virus” as one of the biggest threats to modern civilization, characterizing it as a toxic ideology that undermines merit, divides people by identity and stifles free thought.

The evolution of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) training exemplifies this shift. In the 1990s, diversity training was about following the law, treating each other with respect and building consensus around a shared purpose. (RELATED: ‘DEI Is A Cancer’: Experts Question Whether Universities Are Actually Closing Diversity Offices)

It was about coming together despite differences, understanding proper behavior at work, and advancing together. Today, however, DEI training often emphasizes identity over individuality and grievance over gratitude. It has shifted from fostering inclusion to imposing a Marxist-inspired ideology that divides people into oppressors and oppressed, deepening the very divisions it claims to heal.

Eric Holder, when serving as U.S. attorney general, once criticized America for being a “nation of cowards” in discussing race. Yet, true cowardice lies in refusing to challenge the progressive orthodoxy that equates race with victimhood and merit with privilege. This narrative brands dissenters as racists or worse and perpetuates a harmful cycle.

The left’s broader agenda also mirrors this flawed approach. They claim to save the “cat” — the vulnerable and marginalized — but their policies often trap these individuals in failed schools controlled by progressive unions. This approach keeps low-income children in failing educational environments, reinforcing dependency and victimhood instead of offering genuine opportunities for success.

Moreover, the civil rights issue of our time is this very failure of our education system, perpetuated by entrenched union control. Breaking the teachers’ union monopoly and providing parents with real choices is essential to offering children the best educational opportunities. (RELATED: FRANK RICCI: How The Teachers Unions Embed Socialism Into Their Contracts)

Empowering individuals to rise through merit and personal responsibility, rather than coddling them with the “soft bigotry of low expectations,” is the real path to progress.

The progressive left’s focus on identity over ability is not the solution it claims to be. Instead of extinguishing the flames of racism, it has exacerbated them, creating a society where race often overshadows merit.

To move forward, we must reject this flawed ideology and embrace a future where merit and character define a person’s worth. The real firefighters are those who champion equality, merit and individual responsibility, not those who perpetuate a cycle of dependency and division.

Frank Ricci was the lead plaintiff in the landmark Supreme Court case Ricci v Destefano. He retired as a Battalion Chief in New Haven CT. He has testified before Congress and is the author of the book, “Command Presence.”

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

