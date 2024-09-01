Music Superstar Adele Announces Indefinite Hiatus From Performing

Adele announced plans to take an indefinite break from performing during her final performance of her Munich residency Saturday.

The Grammy Award-winning artist told fans about her decision, revealing she will take a break after her upcoming Las Vegas residency, video posted to social media shows.

“I have 10 shows to do. But after that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time, and I will hold you dear in my heart,” Adele stated.

The development precedes her return to the Las Vegas stage for the “Weekends with Adele” residency, scheduled from Oct. 25, 2024 to Nov. 23, 2024, according to Deadline. After two years of performances, Adele previously expressed her intention to step back from the limelight during a July 14, 2024 interview with Germany’s ZDF public broadcast service.

“I don’t have any plans for new music at all,” she said, Deadline reported. “I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while.”

Adele’s latest album, “30,” was released in 2021, the outlet noted. She has been performing in twice-weekly shows in Munich since early August, the outlet reported. The residency featured “Adele World,” an elaborate outdoor setup which included a Ferris wheel, an authentic English pub and an “I Drink Wine” bar, according to Deadline. (RELATED: ‘I’ll F*cking Kill You’: Adele Warns Fans Not To Throw Things At Her While Onstage)

Adele seemingly confirmed her engagement with sports agent Rich Paul during an Aug. 9, 2024 concert as she responded to a fan asking for her hand in marriage. “I can’t marry you, I’m already getting married,” she said while waving her left hand, video shared on X (previously known as Twitter) shows.