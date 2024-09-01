‘As Tragic As It Is Reprehensible’: American Citizen Among Six Hostages Killed By Hamas

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced they identified the murdered bodies of six hostages recovered Saturday from the Gaza Strip.

Hersh Goldberg-Polin, an Israeli-American citizen, was identified by the IDF as among those killed by Hamas in a post to social media.

The bodies of Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi, and Master Sergeant Ori Danino were found and recovered yesterday. They were all taken hostage on October 7 and were murdered by the Hamas terrorist organization while in captivity… pic.twitter.com/9VWYHNX0Ks — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 1, 2024

Goldberg-Polin, 23, was taken hostage by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023 while he was at the Nova music festival, The New York Times reported. He lost part of his left arm during the attack at the festival and was last seen in a Hamas propaganda video released in April, the outlet reported.

Goldberg-Polin became a cause célèbre in the United States as his family advocated the release of hostages, the outlet reported. His mother and father addressed the Democratic National Convention in August, paying tribute to their son and demanding an end to his captivity, The New York Times noted.

President Joe Biden released a statement Saturday saying he was “devastated and outraged” at the development. “It is as tragic as it is reprehensible,” Biden said. (RELATED: ‘Ceasefire Is Dead’: Biden Admin Shifts Focus To Freeing Hostages In Gaza As Chances Of Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Crumble)

“He planned to travel the world. I have gotten to know his parents, Jon and Rachel. They have been courageous, wise, and steadfast, even as they have endured the unimaginable,” Biden added. The president vowed that the Hamas leadership “will pay for these crimes” and that his administration will work “to secure the release of the remaining hostages” in a deal with Hamas.

“The blood of our brothers cries out to us. Our sisters and brothers are still there [in captivity in Gaza] enduring Hell. The supreme covenant between the state and its citizens is to ensure their safety. We have the sacred and urgent mission to bring them home,” Israel President Isaac Herzog tweeted.

The heart of an entire nation is shattered to pieces with the news of the murder of Ori Danino, Carmel Gat, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi, and Eden Yerushalmi, whose bodies were brought back from Gaza in a military operation. On behalf of the State of… — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) September 1, 2024

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the IDF’s spokesperson, said the six hostages were gunned down by Hamas only a day or two prior to Israel finding their bodies, The Times of Israel reported. The hostages were found in a tunnel close to where Qaid Farhan Alkadi, an Israeli hostage, was rescued Tuesday by the IDF, the spokesperson noted.