‘Dawson’s Creek,’ ‘Star Trek,’ Stargate SG-1′ Actor Obi Ndefo Dead At 51

Iconic actor Obi Ndefo passed away at the age of 51, his family confirmed in a Friday social media post.

The “Dawson’s Creek” and “Stargate SG-1” star’s sister, Nkem Ndefo, announced his passing on Facebook with a nostalgic photo of the siblings. The cause of death remains undisclosed.

“Heartbroken at the loss of my younger brother and knowing he’s finally at peace,” his sister wrote on Facebook.

Ndefo passed away five years after the amputation of both his legs following an Aug. 17, 2019 hit-and-run accident in Los Angeles. Authorities charged John Michael Maese with a DUI in connection with the hit-and-run collision. Ndefo was standing behind his parked vehicle when Maese allegedly struck him with his car and fled the scene, KTLA reported.

County inmate records indicate Maese was arrested the day after the accident and held on a $160,000 bail. He was charged with one felony count each for driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, driving with a blood alcohol content of .08% causing injury and hit-and-run resulting in injury, according to KTLA. Maese also reportedly faced an additional misdemeanor count for driving with a suspended or revoked license due to a DUI conviction. (RELATED: Iconic Actor And Comedian Rudy Moreno Dead At 66 After Battling Pneumonia)

Ndefo is a Yale University Drama School graduate whose acting career spanned popular shows such as “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” “The Wayans Bros.,” “The Jamie Foxx Show” and “3rd Rock from the Sun,” Deadline reported. He is widely recognized for his role as Bodie Wells, Joey Potter’s brother-in-law on “Dawson’s Creek,” whom he portrayed from 1998 to 2002.

Beyond his memorable TV roles, Ndefo also appeared on “Angel,” “Star Trek: Voyager,” “Crossing Jordan,” “NYPD Blue,” “The West Wing” and “NCIS: Los Angeles,” Deadline reported. He also dedicated time to his nonprofit, Arts Alliance for Humanity, which promotes arts education in public schools and communities, according to the outlet.