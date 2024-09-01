Dem Gov Flip-Flops On Live TV Over Harris ‘Supporting’ Southern Border Wall

Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis was heard floundering Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” over Vice President Kamala Harris “supporting” the construction of the U.S. southern border wall.

Harris has faced repeated criticism from Republicans in recent weeks for failing to explain her flip-flops on numerous policies she campaigned on in 2020. After ABC’s Jonathan Karl pressed Polis on Harris reversing her position on funding the southern border wall, Polis claimed Democrats “have always been supportive of building barriers and walls.”(RELATED: Harris Fails To Explain Flip-Flops, Says She Has No Regrets About Biden In First Interview)

“Look, this is another issue that as it gets into the public discourse is very misleading. Democrats in general, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, you know, Barack Obama, have always been supportive of building barriers and walls for certain parts of the border as part of a comprehensive border security strategy — ” Polis said.

“But wait a minute. She called the — she called the border wall a ‘medieval vanity project,’ a stupid use of money and said that she would block funding for it. So she wasn’t talking about supporting, you know, the wall,” Karl interjected.

Polis continued to push back by calling former President Donald Trump’s border wall a “huge waste of taxpayer money,” before adding Harris will secure the border in the most “most cost-effective way,” in part, through the use of “barriers and walls.”

“That’s true, the border wall that Donald Trump has proposed is a huge boondoggle and waste of taxpayer money. He effectively talked about a wall across the entire border rather than using barriers of different kinds effectively in a cost effective manner including imagery from satellites, including on the ground intel to secure and lock down the border,” Polis said.

WATCH:

“What Kamala Harris is for is securing the most cost-effective way possible to stop the illegal flow of people, of guns, of drugs across that southern border. And of course, Donald Trump’s border wall would not work, would waste taxpayer money,” Polis continued. “And of course, barriers and walls are a part of the overall comprehensive strategy that Kamala Harris will deliver on to secure the southern border.”

Following a recent Harris campaign ad, the vice president was called out online by supporters of former President Donald Trump for flashing the U.S. Mexico border wall in the video that touted her as the “border-state prosecutor.” Harris in the past has called the wall “un-American,” a “stupid waste of money” and Trump’s “medieval vanity project,” adding to voter’s intrigue regarding her campaign’s recent change of tone regarding the border barrier.

Last week Harris’ campaign announced that she will be backing the February bipartisan border bill, requiring hundreds of millions of unspent public dollars to be thrown to push further construction of the border wall, according to Axios.

In 2020, President Joe Biden also criticized Trump’s border wall as he campaigned on ceasing any construction of the wall, according to NPR.

“There will not be another foot of wall constructed on my administration, No. 1,” Biden told NPR’s Lulu Garcia-Navarro at the time.

However, the president in 2023 aggravated Democrats and other migrant advocates after he pressed forward with plans to build sections of the wall in Texas as illegal immigration encounters skyrocketed. Notably, former President Barack Obama also called Trump’s border wall “impractical” in 2016.

“This is just one more example of something that is not thought through and is primarily put forward for political consumption,” Obama had told the press at the time.

