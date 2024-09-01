49ers Wide Receiver Ricky Pearsall Shot During Attempted Robbery

National Football League (NFL) wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot during an attempted robbery Saturday afternoon, the San Francisco 49ers announced on social media.

The 49ers rookie, 23, resisted the attempted robbery, resulting in a physical alteration which injured both himself and the 17-year-old suspect, according a press conference with San Francisco authorities.

Officers provided first-aid to Pearsall and the suspect before medics transported them to a local hospital, police said. (RELATED: Judge Sentences Man Who Fatally Shot NFL Star)

The suspect fired multiple shots that “struck both Mr. Pearsall and the subject,” leaving Pearsall “in serious but stable condition,” San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said in the press conference.

Crazy!! Footage of #49ers WR Ricky Pearsall walking to the ambulance after getting shot. Thank God he’s ok. pic.twitter.com/ZTnk5vmoA9 — 49ers & NFL News 24/7 (@49ersSportsTalk) September 1, 2024

Police apprehended the suspect and charges will be filed in juvenile court, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said.

“Given that the suspect is a juvenile at this time, those charges will be filed in the juvenile court as we continue to review the evidence to figure out where we go from there,” Jenkins said.

While police have not indicated a motive for the crime, Scott said police believe Pearsall was targeted because he is a football player, adding “this was an attempted robbery, and we’re pretty confident about that.”

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Scott said he was “extremely shocked and saddened … This kind of violence has no place in our city and will never be tolerated. My heart goes out to Mr. Pearsall and his family, and I wish him a speedy recovery.”

Pearsall, who the 49ers selected with the 31st pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, played three years of college ball at Arizona State and two at Florida, CNN reported.

In his final season at Florida, Pearsall totaled 965 yards receiving and six touchdowns, according to the outlet.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said at the press conference that violent robberies llikeSaturday’s incident are “a terrible and rare incident in Union Square” and that she was looking forward to seeing Pearsall “recover and get back on the field.”

Pearsall’s fellow 49er wide receiver Deebo Samuel posted on social media, “He’s good. Thanks god!!!!”