Police Arrest Artist Famous For Painting With Human Blood Following Overdose Report, Discovering ‘Illegal’ Stash

A Staten Island artist known for using human blood in his paintings was arrested Sunday after police, responding to a drug overdose report at his home, uncovered a cache of illegal firearms, the New York Post reported.

Vincent Castiglia, 42, a tattooist and blood artist with a substantial online following, was found unconscious at his Wood Avenue residence, according to the New York Post. While emergency responders provided aid, officers reportedly noticed a .380-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun in his bedroom, prompting them to secure a search warrant for the property.

The search revealed additional unregistered firearms, including a 12-gauge Mossberg shotgun concealed in a bedroom closet and a .22-caliber KelTec pistol equipped with a large-capacity magazine, according to the outlet. Officers also found a loaded .32-caliber Seecamp pistol hidden in a vest, the outlet reported.

Castiglia’s artwork, which has been exhibited in galleries both in the U.S. and internationally, features pieces composed entirely of human blood — including his — exploring themes of life, death and the human condition, the New York Post reported. Castiglia describes his work as “monochromatic tableaux examining life, death, and the human condition,” according to his website. His social media presence also highlights his work as a tattoo artist, the outlet stated.

“An overdose investigation leads to a search warrant that takes three guns and MANY rounds of ammo off the streets,” the 123rd Precinct of the NYPD posted on X (formerly Twitter). “Another job well done by members of the 123rd!” (RELATED: Famous Street Artist Sabo Mocks Biden, George Clooney With Provocative Drawings In Los Angeles)

Castiglia claimed he purchased the KelTec pistol at a gun range in Florida but lacked the necessary license to possess firearms in New York City, according to the outlet. He now reportedly faces multiple charges, including criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of ammunition. Castiglia, who has pleaded not guilty, is being held at Rikers Island on $100,000 bail and is due in court Friday, the outlet reported.