‘Put Up A Good Fight’: 90-Year-Old WWII Vet Fatally Shot, Run Over During Suspected Carjacking

A 90-year-old veteran was shot and killed Saturday during a suspected carjacking outside a senior living facility in Houston, KPRC2 reported.

The suspect allegedly started an argument with the veteran before a gunshot was heard, witnesses told KPRC2.

After the suspect allegedly shot the veteran, identified by witnesses as “Mr. Nelson,” the suspect allegedly ran Nelson over with the victim’s car as he fled the scene, according to KPRC. The suspect then dumped the car at an apartment complex about three miles from the crime scene, the outlet reported.

First responders’ attempts to save Nelson failed, and he was pronounced dead a short time later at a local hospital, according to KPRC. (RELATED: Plumber Uses Baseball Bat Against Carjacker Who Allegedly Killed 80-Year-Old Woman)

UPDATE: A 90-year-old WWII veteran was shot and ran over with his own car during a carjacking in the Brays Oaks neighborhood of Houston. Suspect is a young black man. @houstonpolice is now working two crime scene related to this. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/gstwShngDc — Gage Goulding – KPRC 2 (@GageGoulding) August 31, 2024

“I heard arguing, men arguing. And next thing I know, I heard a gunshot. So, I ducked back into my garage,” Rod Bosson, who lives near Nelson’s apartment complex, told KPRC.

Nelson was a WWII vet going out to run errands, Bosson told KHOU11.

“He had his little shopping cart and a scuffle ensued,” Bosson told KHOU11. “They say he put up a good fight. That’s when he got shot. As the suspect backed up, he hit (the victim).”

Police, who said Nelson did not know his alleged attacker, said the suspect is on the run and considered “armed and dangerous,” KPRC reported.

Reacting to the incident, Bosson told KHOU11 he was “sad, upset, frustrated. I mean, you’re attacking elderly people …It’s a shame what happened. It’s a retirement community. It’s a shame they look at them as easy targets.”

Police did not provide a description of the suspect but asked anybody with information regarding this incident to contact them, KHOU11 reported.

“This is just— it’s pathetic as it gets. That’s all I’ll say,” Houston Police Lt. Jonathan French said.