Ravens’ Justin Madubuike Announces That He Is Changing His Last Name To ‘Nnamdi’ Prior To New Season

Big changes for Justin Madubuike!

Justin Madubuike, a star defensive lineman of the Baltimore Ravens, made a name for himself in the 2023 season. In fact, his campaign was such a success that he has become one of the best interior defensive linemen in the entire NFL. And that success is expected to continue into 2024 as he’s a part of one of the league’s most dominant defenses.

With that being said, however, he’ll have a new name on the back of his jersey here in the new year. Rather than “Madubuike,” it will be “Nnamdi” — a name from his native Nigeria. (RELATED: ‘And What Has That Gotten U’: LeSean McCoy Takes Jab At ‘Mid’ Kyler Murray After Bragging About His High School Days)

Madubuike, now Nnamdi, officially announced the news Saturday through Baltimore‘s Twitter account.

“The intention was to just be true and just be me. I just felt like when I keep it real, the better player I am, the better man I am. I just was like, I’m going to go with my real name. Nnamdi is my real name,” said Nnamdi.

Justin Madubuike has decided to go by his Nigerian-given name, Nnamdi. @NnamdiMadubuike Read more: https://t.co/AITuurd6cB pic.twitter.com/i70LAjRtTD — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 2, 2024

As someone who has the Baltimore Ravens defense on their fantasy football team, I’m all for Justin doing what he has to do to be 100% comfortable heading into the new season.

I’ve got money and a championship ring to win, so just like the Swifties (Patrick Mahomes is my quarterback): Carry on, Justin.