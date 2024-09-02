‘Time To Make A Statement’: Black Voter From Swing State Explains Why He’s Voting For Trump

A black voter from Philadelphia said that he would vote for former President Donald Trump in a Monday morning segment on NewsNation, asserting that people were “not doing good” under President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Since Biden and Harris took office in January 2021, prices have increased by around 20%, with the consumer price index (CPI) hitting a four-decade high of 9% in June 2022. Naomi Miller, identified as a first-time voter, told the network that he was looking at policy when deciding who he was voting for this November. (RELATED: ‘I Would Be Salivating’: Scott Jennings Says Trump Should Hammer Harris For Having ‘No Regrets’ Over Biden Economy)

“It don’t matter about whether you like him or not, it matters is about his policies. And people’s not doing good out here with the Democrats,” Miller said, adding. “I feel like this year, it’s time to make a statement with Trump.”

The CPI grew 1.4% year-over-year in January 2021 when Trump left office, while the average price for a gallon of gas was under $2.25, according to GasBuddy.com. The CPI increased by 2.9% in July.

On the economy, Biden’s approval rating was only 38.8% in the RealClearPolitics average of recent polls, while only 34.8% gave him good marks on inflation.

Another Pennsylvania voter said she was backing Harris, citing abortion.

“When we are talking about freedom and rights, I feel like Harris is more fighting for everybody’s rights, and she’s more open to reproduction rights, which is very important to me,” Deanna Beloschtsky said.

Harris leads Trump by 0.5% in a head-to-head matchup in Pennsylvania, according to the RealClearPolitics average of polls from August 8 to 30. Nationally, Trump trails Harris by 1.8% in a head-to-head matchup in the RealClearPolitics average.

Harris proposed in August empowering the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to impose “harsh penalties” for “price gouging” by grocery stores during a speech on economic policy. Harris also intends to raise the corporate rate from 21% to 28%, a proposal similar to one in a March 7 White House fact sheet, NBC News reported.

