‘Best Thing Ever’: Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Goes All Out For St. Louis Youth By Renovating, Refurbishing Basketball Gym

This is a pretty cool story.

Recently, kids from St. Louis went into a gym on the northside of town, and it was revealed to them that it had been both renovated and refurbished. And it was courtesy of one of their hometown heroes: Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum.

And not just that, but after the kids were able to soak in the moment a little bit, Tatum himself made an appearance.

The children were in absolute shock, in particular 9-year-old Jamar Beverly. (RELATED: Steph Curry Signs 1-Year, $62.6 Million Contract Extension With Golden State Warriors: REPORT)

“I never met a basketball superstar before,” said Beverly after he snapped a picture with Tatum. “So it’s kind of the best thing ever in my life that’s ever happened.”

In his youth, Tatum was a part of the Mathews-Dickey Club where he played basketball. The organization is also branded the Boys & Girls Club of Greater St. Louis.

“The first time I ever dunked a ball in a game was on this hoop in seventh or eighth grade,” Tatum told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “It’s always been important for me to give back. I had this idea — thoughts and visions — when I was younger. Didn’t necessarily know how it would look, but now that I’m in a position where I can impact the places I grew up playing … I can help make things better. You see the reactions of the kids, and they’re excited when they see me, when they see the court. It’s an incredible feeling.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by St. Louis Post-Dispatch (@stltoday)

Jayson Tatum: A true hero of St. Louis.