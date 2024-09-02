California Dems Shoot Down ‘No Tax On Tips’ Amendment After Harris Adopts Policy

California Democrats killed a proposed amendment last week that aimed to implement a “No Tax on Tips” policy, following Vice President Kamala Harris’ endorsement of the idea last month.

Republican Sen. Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh introduced the amendment on Thursday to exempt tips for service workers from state income tax, allowing workers to take home more earnings. All nine Republican state senators supported the measure, but Democratic lawmakers, except Senate President Pro Tempore Mike McGuire and State Sen. Nancy Skinner, who abstained, blocked the amendment from consideration. (RELATED: Harris Fails To Explain Flip-Flops, Says She Has No Regrets About Biden In First Interview)

“It is deeply disappointing that the legislature chose not to consider a proposal that could have provided much-needed relief to California’s workers,” Ochoa Bogh said in a statement following the vote.

“With Californians facing one of the highest costs of living in the nation, our service and hospitality industry employees are particularly burdened by a tax system that leaves them struggling to make ends meet,” Ochoa Bogh continued. “They deserve better, and today’s decision is a missed opportunity to support those who need it most.”

In early August, the vice president announced her support for the “No Tax on Tips” policy at a Las Vegas rally, promising to “continue fighting for working families of America, including raising the minimum wage and eliminating taxes on tips for service and hospitality workers.” However, former President Donald Trump later called out Harris for adopting the policy, which he had promised to supporters in early June.

Since becoming the Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris has faced major pushback from Republicans over her policies, as she’s flip-flopped on far-left stances she campaigned on in 2020. As of Monday, her campaign has yet to release a full policy platform on her website.

“The negligence involved in a refusal to even debate a policy issue of this magnitude cannot be overstated,” said Senate Minority Leader Brian W. Jones. “Legislative Democrats knew they were on the wrong side of this important issue, so they chose to sweep it under the rug rather than do the right thing for working Californians. The push to eliminate the federal tip tax has made its way to the campaign stage for both major party’s this year, yet California Democrat politicians don’t believe it be even worthy to discuss at the state level for residents here.”

