‘I Do Not Want To Go’: Eagles’ Darius Slay Blasts NFL For Sending Players To ‘Somewhere With A Crime Rate This High’

Darius Slay has zero interest in going to Brazil.

The star cornerback of the Philadelphia Eagles is making it known how he feels about the NFL‘s season-opening international contest in Brazil.

The game, which is slated for Friday, will be played between the Eagles and Green Bay Packers. It’ll be the first time ever that the NFL will host a game in Brazil. (RELATED: Ravens’ Justin Madubuike Announces That He Is Changing His Last Name To ‘Nnamdi’ Prior To New Season)

Prior to his trip to South America, Slay has published a video online where he was speaking about the game in Brazil, and it wasn’t in a positive light. Instead, he spoke about how he is concerned about Brazil’s high crime rate and even claims that the league told all of the players to not exit their hotel rooms.

“I do not want to go to Brazil. You want to know why? I’m going to tell you why,” said Slay. “They already told us not to leave the hotel. They told us we can’t do too much going on, because the crime rate is crazy. I’m like ‘NFL, why would you want to send us somewhere with a crime rate this high?”

WATCH:

Slay on Brazil trip: “Week 1.. I can’t wait. But man, I do not wanna go to Brazil.. They already told us not to leave the hotel. They told us we can’t do too much, because the crime rate is crazy. I’m like ‘NFL, why would you wanna send us somewhere with a crime rate this… pic.twitter.com/7921ob1f8R — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) September 2, 2024

My man can’t even see the Brazilian women or anything … what a waste of a trip.